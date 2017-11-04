Poll: Donald Trump’s Average Dips To 37 Percent In 10 Major Polls

President Donald Trump’s average approval rating has now fallen to an average of just 37.1 percent 10 in national polls.

CNN reports that over the last four weeks, Trump’s approval in those polls has not exceeded 38 percent and has dipped to as low as 33 percent. Over that same time, Trump’s disapproval has ballooned to 57.1 Percent.

In addition, a recent Gallup daily tracking poll conducted during the week of Oct. 29, found Trump’s approval at just 35 percent, matching his lowest rating at any time during his nine-month presidency.

The faltering numbers were registered prior to the hit Trump is thought to have taken this week when news broke that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had indicted several people previously aligned with Trump’s 2016 campaign in connection with the ongoing Russian probe.

Just days ago, nearly half of all respondents in a ABC News/Washington Post survey said they are convinced Trump broke the law during his stunning 2016 presidential victory. In addition, just 30 percent of Americans feel that all the alleged wrongdoing committed during his campaign ended with the three people recently charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s still-ongoing investigation into collusion with Russian officials.

Researchers also found that 58 percent of voters approve of the way Mueller has conducted his investigation and nearly seven in 10 (68 percent) support his filing of charges against Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and one of his associates.

Pollsters also found just 37 percent of voters think Trump has been forthcoming and fully cooperative with the probe, compared to 51 percent who feel differently.

While the numbers are largely splintered around partisan lines, researchers also found that only 36 percent of working-class whites, 34 percent of rural Americans, and 30 percent of conservatives now admit it’s likely Trump committed some crime in rising to the White House.

Overall, 80 percent of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 supporters are now convinced Trump broke the law in riding to victory, and 58 percent of those who voted for others, or not at all, are likely convinced.

By comparison, only two-thirds of Republicans are still convinced Trump is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation. The bad news doesn’t end there for the still-newly-minted administration.

Trump’s approval rating in a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll dipped to an all-time low of just 38 percent, spurring nearly half of voters to now want their 2018 vote in the upcoming midterm elections to serve as a stern message to the White House.

Overall, 58 percent of respondents indicated they now stand in disapproval of the job Trump has done over his first nine months in the Oval Office.

In addition, 46 percent of respondents indicated they would like to see more Democrats empowered as a form of greater checks and balances.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]