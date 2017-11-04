Senator Rand Paul Assaulted At His Home: Police Called, And Retired Doctor Arrested As Suspect

Senator Rand Paul, who is a very familiar face in headline news for his politics, was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon. A call came in from Paul’s Bowling Green home at 3:21 p.m. and the Kentucky State Police responded to the senator’s residence.

The suspect was arrested after he allegedly “intentionally assaulted” Paul, according to police. Paul suffered a “minor injury” in this home assault, reports CNN News. The suspect was identified as Rene Albert Boucher, 59, who was taken into police custody.

Boucher was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault and he was still being held on a $5,000 bond at the Warren County Regional Jail as of Saturday afternoon. He will have his initial court appearance on November 9.

The details of this assault on Paul are “not immediately clear,” reports CNN, and the investigation into this incident is still on-going, according to Jeremy Hodges, a police spokesperson. The local Bowling Green News reports that the alleged assailant, Boucher, is also a resident of Bowling Green. According to Fox News’ live coverage on Saturday afternoon, Boucher is a retired doctor and also a Democrat.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Paul’s spokesperson, Kelsey Cooper told reporters. She went on to say that the “assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. She also offered an update on Senator Paul’s injury, saying — “Senator Paul is fine.”

Rand Paul is a familiar face in the news when it comes to his support of Donald Trump. Paul recently had an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt and when he was asked if the United States could benefit from a GOP primary in 2020, he said the following.

“I think no one can stop primaries from happening and there could well be a primary that happens.” His next comment is what made the headlines. The questions regarding Trump’s intentions to run for reelection in 2020 have not been given a definitive answer as of yet.

“Before you even get to that, you need to know, is President Trump running for reelection? I think you won’t know that until you get into sort of — second, third year of his presidency.” After his interview, there was still no definitive answer on Trump’s future plans in politics.

[Featured Image by Timothy D. Easley/AP Images]