Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Earl Thomas Out, Kam Chancellor Questionable Against Washington Redskins

The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report has a number of big names on it for Week 9. The Seahawks are going to be without Earl Thomas (hamstring) and Luke Joeckel (knee), but a few other players are also listed as questionable against the Washington Redskins. A report from the team confirmed that the Seahawks will be without Thomas on defense. That’s a huge hit for the secondary and has immediately given fans concerns about the Seahawks stopping Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Six Seahawks players are listed as questionable and they are safety Kam Chancellor (ankle), linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring), cornerback Jeremy Lane (thigh), receiver Tanner McEvoy (hamstring), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (oblique), and running back C.J. Prosise (ankle). Lane and Richardson missed practice on Friday (November 3), McEvoy was limited, and Wagner, Chancellor, and Prosise all had full participation. That’s slightly good news for Wagner and Chancellor, who are at least expected to start against the Redskins.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll spoke about Bradley McDougald, who is going to be stepping in for the All-Pro safety (Earl Thomas). McDougald was a free agent signing after starting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in each of the past two NFL seasons. This should give Seahawks fans slightly more confidence, even if he is the reserve safety on the talented defense. Carroll was also quoted about losing Thomas for Week 9.

“We weren’t able to get enough done, so he’s out for this one. He’s ready to play [McDougald], he knows everything, he communicates beautifully with our guys. He has been on the field a lot, so it really doesn’t feel like newness. You’re going to miss Earl just because Earl is Earl, but Bradley will do a really good job.”

The Washington Redskins’ injury report also has a number of names on it, showing just how banged up the team has been during the 2017 NFL season. Defensive end Matt Ioannidis (hand), guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger), tight end Niles Paul (concussion), and tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Important offensive players like running back Rob Kelley (ankle) and receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some interesting Seattle Seahawks news came out earlier in the week. The team has named Eddie Lacy as the primary running back, meaning they have finally decided to lean on one guy in the running game. This could mean a large increase in usage for Lacy, who will benefit from the addition of left tackle Duane Brown. The Seahawks acquired Brown from the Houston Texans in a big trade right before the deadline.

Game time for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Redskins game is 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX this Sunday (November 5).

