Watch Breeders’ Cup Classic 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Post Time, & Contender Odds

Horse racing will be under the spotlight for fans of the sport on Saturday as the Breeder’s Cup Classic 2017 live streaming and televised coverage will be available. As of this report, there are 11 contenders in the Classic with Gun Runner or Arrogate considered the top picks to win. However, anything’s possible in sports and an underdog story could certainly capture attention. Horse racing fans and bettors alike will be keeping a close watch on today’s race. Here are the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic details including contender odds, television start time, and how to watch the race live streaming online.

As Forbes’ Guy Martin noted on Saturday, this latest edition of the Breeders’ Cup Classic will feature a strong field of contenders headlined by Arrogate (2 to 1) as one of the betting favorites to win. Arrogate, which is owned by Juddmonte Farms Inc., will have jockey Mike Smith riding today and was trained by the well-known Bob Baffert. However, Gun Runner has odds of 9 to 5 giving him the edge in the favorites. Contenders including West Coast and Collected at 6 to 1 odds each, also trained by Baffert, could offer some tough competition. Not only that, but Baffert will feature a total of four horses in today’s race, which also include Mubtaahij, West Coast, and Collected.

Baffert has also won three-straight classics including Arrogate’s win last year, according to Buffalo News. In that race, Arrogate edged California Chrome to take the win in the race for three-year-old male horses. The only other contender from last year’s race who also appears in today’s 2017 Classic will be War Story.

Here’s a look at the latest betting odds for today’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Arrogate, 2 to 1 War Decree, 30 to 1 Win the Space, 30 to 1 War Story, 30 to 1 Gun Runner, 9 to 5 Mubtaahij, 12 to 1 Churchill, 15 to 1 West Coast, 6 to 1 Gunnerva, 30 to 1 Pavel, 20 to 1 Collected, 6 to 1

There will be coverage of the Breeders’ Cup horse races throughout Day 2 of the action on Saturday. The NBC Sports Network will begin their coverage at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time to show horse racing fans the eight-race undercard. Among those races will be the Mile, Twinspires Sprint, Filly & Mare Turf, and the Longines Turf. Live streaming is available for select races on the video below.

The Breeder’s Cup Classic 2017 race has a scheduled post time of 8:35 p.m. Eastern Time. There is live television coverage scheduled on NBC for 8 p.m. Eastern Time or sooner. For live streaming, fans can watch the NBC Sports Live Extra website or any compatible mobile apps are the top options.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]