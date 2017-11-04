Ellen DeGeneres can always be counted on to put a comedic spin on a moment in popular culture — especially if it involves Donald Trump and his Twitter account. A fake video Ellen posted on her official Twitter timeline that shows throngs of people celebrating the silencing of President Trump when his online voice was sabotaged for 11 minutes, has one lone supporter getting the business for rebuking the online anti-Trump establishment.

Ellen DeGeneres, like many comedians, is known for making light of news that affects a large segment of the country or even around the world. DeGeneres has roasted the Kardashians, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justin Bieber in the past, to name a few. Most recently, Ellen took a jab at Apple’s iPhone X, according to Huffington Post. In short, nobody is too big to roast — not even a sitting president.

Days ago, social media users quickly learned that something was amiss when Donald Trump’s Twitter account suddenly vanished. Attempts to reach @realDonaldTrump were in vain. Instead, an error message popped up on electronic devices that read, “Sorry, that page does not exist.”

With Trump’s account missing in action from Twitter, users were thrown into a maelstrom of panic. Not surprisingly, the Twitter community posted memes and GIFs that teased the plight of the POTUS’ account. Some thought the silenced account was a sign of the Apocalypse and World War III. Conspiracy theorists claimed that it was the work of hackers from Kim Jong-un’s regime or Twitter silencing Trump in a cunning way.

Early on, officials from the tech company said Trump’s Twitter account was taken offline “accidentally” due to human error. A short time later, the company released another statement and said its investigation discovered that a rogue employee pulled the plug on their last day of work.

For Trump supporters, the 11 minutes of silence seemed like an eternity. For the anti-Trump establishment, the short time the POTUS wasn’t allowed to fire off a tweet storm was worth celebrating.

Ellen DeGeneres posted a video purported to be from CNN. The fake breaking news — that had an official looking overlay from the network — showed multitudes of people running to the White House. Once there, in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the crowd appears to celebrate the good news of Trump’s mysterious disappearance from Twitter.

Exclusive footage from the 11 minutes when Trump's account was deactivated: pic.twitter.com/CJu8zwUIGw — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 3, 2017

The commentary about the video soon followed. A steady stream of Twitter users appeared to give Ellen DeGeneres a collective pat on the back for posting the “offensive” video. And along came a lone supporter who was piled on after she tried in earnest to rebuke Ellen’s parody video.

Hit it right on the nose @sidelinechatter. She speaks out of her ass just as our president does. I feel sad for her — Jason Rausher (@JRausher) November 4, 2017

Volunteer, get elected to something, have dinner with an immigrant, reach out to a holding center. #erasethehate — KatieNorrisBlazek???? (@katie_blazek) November 4, 2017

What camp are you in? Do you think Ellen DeGeneres’ Trump Twitter video is funny and in good taste? Or do you believe was out of line with her characterization of the incident?

[Featured Images by Kleponis-Pool/Jason Kempin/Getty Images]