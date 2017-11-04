Oklahoma Vs. Oklahoma State 2017 Online: How To Watch Live Stream, TV Start Time & Odds

There are plenty of big matchups this Saturday on the NCAA football schedule including Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State on television or live stream feed. The annual “Bedlam” matchup will feature the No. 5 Sooners visiting in-state rivals No. 11 Oklahoma State. With only one loss on their record so far, OU will be trying to pick up an important road win to stay within range of a College Football Playoff spot. The Cowboys will be hoping for a huge home upset over the higher-ranked Sooners. Here’s the latest college football game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channel, and Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St. live streaming online options.

Today’s game carries huge College Football Playoff implications with both teams needing this way to hang around the conversation. The Oklahoma State Sooners could be a team not getting the respect they deserve in the polls as they sit at No. 11 and have lost just once so far. As Tim Bielik suggested on Cleveland.com, a win for the Oklahoma State Cowboys will probably catapult them into the CFP discussion and will drop their rivals out of any consideration. However, the Sooners could also keep themselves within range of the top four teams in the polls to gain entry into a playoff spot.

Both teams have suffered their only loss of the season within their past five. Oklahoma State fell 34-31 to then-No. 16 TCU back in late September, but has won four-straight now. For the Sooners, it was a 38-31 defeat at the hands of Iowa State. The Cowboys get to play them next weekend in what could be another big game if OSU wins today.

The two teams are putting up over 560 yards of offense each, with the passing games accounting for about 370 yards of that each. Today’s game could very well be a showdown of Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph. Right now, Rudolph is second in the nation with 2,866 passing yards, while his receiver James Washington is also second with 1,005 yards receiving. Mayfield ranks at No. 10 amongst quarterbacks with 2,628 yards and 23 touchdowns thrown.

Today’s matchup has a very close spread with sportsbooks listing the home team Oklahoma State as one or 1.5-point favorites in today’s big game. On the moneyline, the Sooners are +100 or slightly higher underdogs after first opening at +135. The Cowboys are -110 to -120 favorites. For the over/under points total, the latest number was 76 points, indicating a high-scoring game could very well be on the way.

In their last 10 meetings, the Oklahoma Sooners have been dominant, with an 8-2 head-to-head record. They’ve also been 7-3 against the spread, while the over has hit five times and the under four times. OU is 8-4 ATS over their last 12 games, while Oklahoma State is 6-3 ATS in their last nine.

Today’s Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can see live game coverage on their Fox Sports 1 (FS1) channel at that time. For live streaming, cable and satellite customers can use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps for devices such as mobile phones, tablets, video game systems, and streaming media players.

For fans who don’t have cable or satellite access to the Fox Sports Go channel, the SlingTV service is another live streaming option. Brand new customers can sign up for a one-week free trial of the service at Sling.com and choose the Sling Orange package which includes FS1, FS2, and other great streaming TV channels.

