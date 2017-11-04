‘Dragon Ball Super’: Anime’s Conclusion Teased, Major Announcements Set Next Month

The ongoing Universe Survival Arc in the hit Dragon Ball Super will not end anytime soon.

In a couple of new interviews with the production team including first series director Kimitoshi Chioka and producer Hiroyuki Sakurada, they revealed as detailed by Kanzenshuu that they are not sure yet when Dragon Ball Super is going to end since the current story arc is still “heating up.”

It is being said that the Universe Survival Arc, which sees the warriors from every universe in the realm assemble on one stage to fight for the survival of their worlds, will wrap up on March 2018. While many warriors have been taken out already, it appears that the tournament is still far from its conclusion.

In the latest installment of the anime, Goku has battled female Super Saiyan fighters Kale and Caulifla. The showdown is not over yet with the former slipping into an even more berserk state as the hero struggles to sustain his Super Saiyan 3 form. More exciting things are bound to happen as the tournament winds down to its last 22 minutes.

There is also no word yet on when and how the series will link up to the original manga since Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is yet to decide how he will end the anime. However, he already has an idea what the next story in Dragon Ball Super will be all about.

Either way, fans would not have to worry about the life span of Dragon Ball Super because it looks like the people behind the anime are planning to extend it as long as possible. It is unclear though when viewers will see it directly connecting to the original.

In addition, Chioka and Sakurada also said that future story developments with regards to Dragon Ball Super will be revealed “soon,” teasing that the announcements will drop at the end of the year. However, fans should not expect a movie to be part of these revelations.

It is speculated, however, that these major announcements will be unveiled at the Jump Festa 2018 happening next month since it is usually the venue where new series developments as well as early previews for upcoming story arcs are shared.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday on Fuji TV.

[Featured Image by Toei Animation]