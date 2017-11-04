Watch Penn State Vs. Michigan State 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Game Time, & Odds

The college football schedule on Saturday is highlighted by Penn State vs. Michigan State live streaming online and televised for fans to watch. The two Top 25 schools will battle at Spartan Stadium as the Nittany Lions are looking to keep their hopes for a College Football Playoff spot alive. The Spartans will try to avoid a third loss on their record as they look to contend for the Big Ten title. Here are all of the details including game time, television channel, matchup odds, and how to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State live streaming online Saturday.

As ESPN reported, Penn State is coming into today’s game following their first loss of the season, a close 39-38 defeat at the hands of No. 6 Ohio State last weekend. It was a thrilling comeback victory for the Buckeyes as quarterback J.T. Barrett threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Baugh with just under two minutes left the game. Nittany Lions QB Trace McSorley finished the game with 192 yards and two touchdowns on 17-for-29 passing while also leading the team in rushing with 49 yards and a touchdown by ground. Penn State also seemed to be in control in the fourth, up 11 points until the home team surprised them.

The Michigan State Spartans will also look to bounce back from a loss last week, albeit their second for the season. They also lost in a thriller at Northwestern as the Wildcats stunned them 39-31 in three overtimes. A 22-yard touchdown from Clayton Thorson to Flynn Nagel in a third overtime and then a Nate Hall interception sealed the win for the home team. It put Michigan State at 6-2 for the season and most likely out of any possible discussion for a playoff spot. That said, they are right there with Michigan State in the Big Ten East with a 4-1 conference record with only Ohio State (5-0) ahead of the two teams. Today’s game will keep one of these two teams in closer contention to the Buckeyes.

As reported by Odds Shark, the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions are favored by 9.5 to 10.5 points on today’s point spread. For moneyline bettors, Penn State is a -370 to -400 favorite while the underdog Spartans are +300 to +320 at various sportsbooks. Today’s over/under points total is currently at 48 points for the game. In terms of head to head records, the Nittany Lions are 6-4 against Michigan State in the last 10 meetings, but are 1-2 in their last three meetings. However, Penn State is also 15-1-1 against the spread in their last 17 games.

The video below via Big Ten Network shows highlights from last season’s win by Penn State, 45-12.

Game time for the Penn State vs. Michigan State football game is 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage will be featured on FOX and their affiliated channels around the country. Fans should be able to see the game live streaming online using the Fox Sports Go website or any compatible apps. These may be available on certain devices such as smartphones, tablets, video game systems, and streaming media players like Roku or Apple TV.

[Featured Image by Duane Burleson/Getty Images]