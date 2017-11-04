Avid Trump Supporter, Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Was Happy With President Over Stock Market

The Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock was a proud Trump supporter and was particularly excited about what he felt was the president’s “boost” on the stock market. This was just a bit of insight into the man who killed 58 victims and wounded over 500 at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on October 1.

In an exclusive interview with CBS Las Vegas affiliate, KLAS, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke about Stephen Paddock and what they discovered about the shooter. Talking about Paddock’s recent frame of mind, the sheriff mentioned that “he was happy with Trump because the stock market was doing well.”

The sheriff explains that it appears that this “only thing that we have seen that references politics.” They also reported that there was no information as to whom the shooter was talking politics with.

The sheriff explained that Paddock had lost a “significant amount of his wealth” in September 2015. Yet, when asked, Lombardo agrees that something seemed to set Paddock off in October of 2016. Was it the mercurial election? Lombardo has no idea if the trigger that set him off was political or personal.

Currently, they are doing a pathology report on Paddock’s brain. They want to determine if he had a “mental defect” that caused him to do this. There had to be a trigger point, as he bought a “large amount of weapons” during the same time.

While Lombardo hopes such a discovery will be found, the “grim reality,” as interviewer George Knapp claims, could be that they will never know what triggered such a horrific attack.

What they do know, from extensive research and interviews, is that Paddock was “narcissistic and obsessed with his status as one of Las Vegas’s elite.” He would lose $1 million in one night at the casino and still go back and gamble some more. He was well known at the casinos.

The sheriff was asked how many shots were fired by Paddock and what he was “capable” of shooting. Although Lombardo could not give an “exact figure,” he did state that it was “well over 1000.” He said that Paddock had “access” to 4000 more rounds. Paddock had the “ability” to do more harm.

In the two-hour interview, Lombardo explained that the Las Vegas shooter would not have brought all of that ammunition just to look at. His intention was to use all of it.

Las Vegas gunman was a Trump supporter and happy with him because the stock market was doing well https://t.co/rlhBrcHHVV pic.twitter.com/wkoQy0xOcP — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 3, 2017

There is no indication that Paddock went to a foreign country, or worked with any sort of terrorist organization. Nor does there appear to be any witnesses to Paddock practicing for this attack.

On a separate interview, given the day after the shooting, Rick Harrison, star of Pawn Stars and owner of the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn shop in Vegas, spoke to Fox Business and expressed surprise that “no one had turned him in before.” Harrison, also a fellow Trump supporter, believed that Paddock “surely” would have been out in the desert target practicing.

As of now, no one has come forward.

As for the theory that the Las Vegas shooting was a hoax and that the victims were “crisis actors,” the sheriff would like to see these individuals “present themselves to me.” He would like to “show them” what happened “out there.” He is quite shocked that this fake hoax is even happening after the unbelievable tragedy in Las Vegas.

What do you think of the latest information about the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock? Do you think we will ever find out why?

