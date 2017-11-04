FBI JFK Assassination Files: Martin Luther King Jr. Had ‘All-Night Sex Orgy’ At Workshop For Church Ministers

An FBI report, part of the John F. Kennedy files recently released by the administration of President Donald Trump, makes shocking claims against the civil rights leader Martin Luther King. The report, dated March 12, 1968, was written only a few weeks before Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, on April 4, 1968.

The report explains that its purpose was to brief officials about Martin Luther King Jr.’s political and personal beliefs, the goals of his civil rights movement, and how he planned to achieve the goals.

“The course King chooses to follow at this critical time could have momentous impact on the future of race relations in the United States.”

The 20-page document, which was classified as “Secret” at the time it was prepared, claims that while attending a training workshop in Miami, in February 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) indulged in extreme debauchery. The report alleges that King paid two prostitutes $50 to put on a “sex show.” He allegedly had an “all-night sex orgy” with the prostitutes.

The FBI report claims that the information was obtained from a person who attended the workshop.

The allegations against King are detailed in a section of the report with the subheading, “King’s Personal Conduct.” King, according to the report, used funds he obtained from the Ford Foundation to organize two workshops in Miami, Florida, in February 1968. During the workshop organized to train African American ministers for leadership roles, a minister spoke up when he observed the “drinking, fornication and homosexual” acts that went on “behind the scenes” at the conference.

The FBI report claims that black and white prostitutes were procured for an “all-night sex orgy” in which some of the delegates at the workshop participated.

“Two Negro prostitutes were paid $50.00 to put on a sex show for the entertainment of guests. A variety of sex acts deviating from the normal were observed.”

The FBI report then went on to claim that MLK had a history of participating in alcohol-fueled sex orgies. According to the report, earlier in January 1964, King participated in a “two-day drunken orgy” in Washington D.C.

“When one of the females shied away from engaging in an unnatural act, King and other of the males present discussed how she was to be taught and initiated in this respect.”

Although it is known that King visited D.C. in January 1964 to meet with President Lyndon Johnson about the Civil Rights Act, there is no independent corroboration of the claim that he organized and participated in a “two-day drunken orgy.” However, the FBI report claims that King secretly engaged in sex orgies for years while presenting himself in public as a morally and ethically upright church and civil rights movement leader.

According to the report, a “responsible Los Angles” individual revealed that Martin Luther King had illicit relationships with at least four women, including a married woman with whom he had a secret love child. The report also alleged that one of his lovers was the singer Joan Baez.

“The prominent Negro who furnished the information said he was appalled that a man of King’s low character could cause so much trouble for both Negroes and the Government.” “As can be seen from above, it is a fact that King not only regularly indulges in adulterous acts but enjoys the abnormal by engaging in group sexual orgies.”

However, many have expressed skepticism about the report, pointing out that the FBI is known to have implemented a smear campaign against King to discredit him. The FBI under J. Edgar Hoover was hostile to King and the Civil Rights Movement, and sought to label him as a communist agitator.

Despite questions about the veracity of the claims, the newly released document gives a new insight into the FBI’s efforts to portray the civil rights icon in a bad light.

