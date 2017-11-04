Donald Trump’s impeachment is one of the most talked topics of several debates and speculations ever since the former business mogul won the 2016 presidential election. Professor Allan Lichtman, who previously predicted that Donald Trump would win the presidency before anyone took it seriously, recently stated that a Donald Trump impeachment is just around the corner and even stated that Trump’s impeachment is most likely to come by the spring of 2018.

Allan Lichtman, a professor at American University, said on Tuesday that a Donald Trump impeachment is expected within the next few months. In his essay for Time, Lichtman writes about the Russian investigation and the Nixon case, and how President Trump’s impeachment is going to happen.

“A Russian sword of Damocles is hanging over this American president by the slenderest of threads,” Lichtman writes. “When this sword falls even Republicans, as in the Nixon case, will likely be compelled to begin impeachment proceedings.”

“Already, Mueller’s filing in federal court of just partial information from his plea deal with [former campaign staffer George] Papadopoulos, contains stunning new revelations,” Lichtman further writes.

The reason for a Donald Trump impeachment in the spring of 2018, claims Allan Lichtman, lies with the recent Robert Mueller’s case.

“It would likely come by the spring of 2018, or whenever Republicans come to believe that Trump is jeopardizing their re-elections in 2018.”

This is not for the first time that Allan Lichtman has predicted Donald Trump’s impeachment. Prior to his recent predictions, he told Washington Post that the 45th president of the United States of America will reportedly be impeached before the mid-term elections of 2018. During that time, Allan added that everyone wishes Vice President Mike Pence to be onboard, as he is a controllable Republican.

“They’d love to have Pence — an absolutely down-the-line, conservative, controllable Republican. And I’m quite certain Trump will give someone grounds for impeachment, either by doing something that endangers national security…”

Apparently, Prof. Allan Lichtman is not the only academic expert who talks about Trump and his impeachment before he even completes his first-term. It was earlier reported by Inquisitr that American history professor Ronald Feinman suggested that the federal investigation would lead to Trump’s resignation from the office.

Angelia Wilson, a professor from the University of Manchester, also noted that Trump’s impeachment is most likely to happen within the first 12 to 18 months of his office.

“At some point, they [Republican Party] will need to distance themselves from him in order to solidify re-election for the House,” according to Angelia.

So, will these grounds are enough to impeach Trump from office? Well, one should understand that impeachment is not something that can be done overnight and it is one of those subjects which are not taken lightly by Congress.

At the federal level, Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution says, “The President, Vice-President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

In simple words — Congress should have enough evidence that fulfills Section 4 of the Constitution. As of this writing, President Donald Trump is on his 12 day Asia tour and there is no substantial comment from the White House on the predictions.

