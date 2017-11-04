Green Bay Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers States He Might Return During 2017 NFL Season

Green Bay Packers rumors present some new information about the Aaron Rodgers injury. Rodgers addressed a possible return to the Packers during the 2017 NFL season and may have answered a lot of questions that fans have had about the situation. So will the former NFL MVP heal up quickly enough to take the field again this year?

A report straight from the Twitter page for the Green Bay Packers relays some important information about Aaron Rodgers’ injury. He addressed the media on Friday (November 3), providing updates on his situation and his outlook for the rest of the current NFL season. It shines a lot of new light on the situation and points toward several possible outcomes.

Rodgers was placed on injured reserve by the Packers on October 20, meaning he would be eligible to return for a Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers. That would be the best-case scenario for the quarterback, as he would still need to progress in his rehab quickly enough to meet that “deadline.” If his collarbone is ready to go, then he could play the last three regular-season games and possibly in the NFL Playoffs as well. Rodgers addressed that possible return.

“I want to be healthy; that’s the most important thing. But if we’re healthy in eight weeks and it would make sense to come back, then I’m going to come back. There won’t be a decision made until that bone is healed, so it’s not even a conversation if it’s not where it needs to be.”

So what do these comments from Rodgers mean for the Packers? In a manner of speaking, Rodgers just confirmed that he wants to play again this season. That won’t come as a surprise to any Packers fans, as Rodgers has played through injuries in the past as well. The biggest question, though, will be whether the Packers will be in a position where getting Rodgers back on the field will impact their outlook on the postseason.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the latest NFL playoff standings have the Green Bay Packers sitting outside of the current NFC playoff picture. With a 4-3 record and two-straight losses, the Packers have dropped to the No. 8 spot in the NFC. The team could quickly move back up but would have to start stringing wins together. The Packers also trail the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) by one and a half games in the NFC North.

In Week 9, the Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Monday night football (November 6). The team then travels to play the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (November 12). These are both must-win games for the Packers and improving to 6-3 on the season would certainly give them a boost of momentum. It would also put the Packers on track to being playoff contenders again, making it even more likely that Aaron Rodgers returns to the field in 2017. If the team continues to struggle, though, future Green Bay Packers rumors may state that Rodgers has been shut down for the year.

