‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Release Date Delayed Again? ‘GTA 6’ Launching In 2018 Is Far From Happening

Grand Theft Auto 6 has definitely maintained its mystery, leaving fans to figure things out themselves especially about the highly anticipated GTA 6 release date. While a 2018 launch seems to be ideal, it appears that the hit franchise is not likely to drop anytime soon.

Grand Theft Auto is arguably one of the most popular series ever made and its popularity is the main reason why fans have been waiting patiently for the release of GTA 6. With Rockstar Games keeping their lips sealed about important details of the much-awaited installment, the hype and demand for the game kept increasing.

It has been previously reported that Grand Theft Auto 6 is believed to officially release in 2018. However, this GTA 6 release date rumor was based on the fact that GTA usually has a five-year gap between games and not an actual report from the developer. Since Grand Theft Auto 5 debuted back in 2013, there is a big possibility that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launched in 2018.

But even with the 2018 Grand Theft Auto 6 release date news, multiple reports also suggest that the installment could be released in 2020.

One of the main reasons why Rockstar Games is keeping mum about Grand Theft Auto 6 is because they’re giving their full attention to another popular title, Red Dead Redemption 2, which is set to launch next year. Since it is the first game to be released, the game developer is trying to avoid stealing the spotlight away from the second installment of the open world western action-adventure video game by talking about GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming Spring 2018 rockstargames.com/newswire A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames) on May 22, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Meanwhile, rumors have it that the delay might also be a result of the game’s high cost. Earlier reports claimed that the newly added feature of GTA 6 causes the delay in development. This new feature is said to be giving Rockstar Games a hard time when it comes to their budget.

It was previously reported that the multi-million budget for the much-awaited game might be too much for the video game developer to handle. According to Neurogadget, Grand Theft Auto 5 cost Rockstar Games a whopping $265 million to develop. With rumors that Grand Theft Auto 6 might feature VR or AR support, the cost will definitely be much higher.

As expected, Rockstar Games has not confirmed nor denied any of these claims and the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumors.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]