NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Choose Either Spurs Or Rockets In 2018 Free Agency, According To Analyst

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is currently carrying a heavier load on his shoulders since Kyrie Irving left this summer. To end their four-game losing streak, James needed to drop 57 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks against the Washington Wizards on Friday night. With the Cavaliers’ recent struggle, his potential departure next summer started to become one of the hottest topics in the NBA once again.

In the recent offseason, multiple reports claimed that LeBron James would leave Cleveland for the second time to join the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Maverick Carter, a business associate and close friend of James, said in an interview on the Rich Eisen Show that winning remains as LeBron’s top priority, making it unlikely for the Lakers to be a potential free agency destination.

“These days, it doesn’t matter anymore. The Lakers and the Knicks have been bad — the Knicks for a very long time, the Lakers since Kobe aged out of being one of the best players in the league,” Carter said, per SB Nation. “You can be known or be a star from anywhere — anywhere in the world… When you win as an athlete, that matters the most.”

The Lakers are currently in the middle of the rebuilding process and mostly consist of young players. Though they plan to pursue big names next summer, it remains questionable if adding two superstars can make them a legitimate title contender, especially with the emergence of “Super Teams.”

With Carter’s statement, it’s crystal clear that LeBron James is still aiming to add more NBA championship titles to beat Michael Jordan’s record. If winning is his top priority, James should consider joining teams who have higher chances of beating the league’s best team, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series. According to Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated, James could choose either the San Antonio Spurs or the Houston Rockets in 2018 free agency.

“Assuming Golden State and Boston are out due to unavoidable personality conflicts, there are only two potential landing spots that check all the boxes by delivering proven owners, empowered coaches, GMs that have assembled well-fitting rosters, superstars already on hand, and clear styles of play: San Antonio and Houston.”

The Spurs and the Rockets would surely love the idea of adding LeBron James to their roster. In Houston, James will have the opportunity to play alongside his close friend, Chris Paul, and last year’s MVP runner-up, James Harden. He will undeniably be a great fit in coach Mike D’Antoni’s “all three-pointers, all the time” attack. With the potential addition of James, the Rockets could have the best passing trio in NBA history.

Meanwhile, in San Antonio, LeBron James will be joining a Kevin Durant stopper, Kawhi Leonard, and play for coach Gregg Popovich, who can match his basketball IQ. Despite not having multiple superstars, the Spurs remain a top threat to powerhouse teams in the Western Conference every season. The combination of James and Leonard would surely become one of the scariest duos in the league.

As of now, it’s too early to predict where James will sign in 2018 free agency. The outcome of the 2017-18 NBA season is expected to play a vital role in his decision whether he’ll stay or leave the Cavaliers for the second time.

