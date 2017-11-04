Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Injury Update From Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers rumors include a bit of good news as an Isaiah Thomas injury update has been provided by the Cavs. A report by NBA analyst Dave McMenamin relayed the fact that Thomas is showing progress in his rehabilitation program. The Cavs have stated that Thomas is increasing his range of motion during workouts and taking steps toward getting back on the court as soon as possible. Having the All-Star point guard as part of the starting rotation would certainly give the roster a huge boost.

On Friday night (November 3), the Cleveland Cavaliers were on the road to play the Washington Wizards. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the team had to go with a new lineup after Tristan Thompson was lost to injury. LeBron James came alive, playing 43 minutes and leading the Cavs to a 130-122 win. He finished with 57 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks. It ended a rough four-game losing streak that the Cavs had suffered at the hands of some pretty bad teams.

This game against the Wizards could at least quiet down the Cleveland Cavaliers rumors which have suggested that the team isn’t good enough to compete this year. They won a big road game in a hostile environment and LeBron James looked like he has more energy than at any point in the current season. While the Cavs cannot rely on James to go 23-of-34 every night, this game showed that he is capable of leading the deep roster of the team right back to another NBA Finals.

The other huge piece of good news from the Cavs game was that Derrick Rose scored 20 points in 29 minutes of action. He was 8-of-16 from the field as well, showing that he will continue to be a huge asset to the roster, even after Isaiah Thomas returns from his offseason surgery. Thomas isn’t close to returning yet, but the latest Cavs injury update certainly brings a lot of light to the situation. It’s not a stretch to also say that he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

Last season, with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas played 76 games, averaging 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. He made the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the second time but ended up suffering an injury that required surgery. The Cavs traded Kyrie Irving to acquire Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic from the Celtics. Not having him ready to go on opening day has led to a number of Cleveland Cavaliers rumors, but fans should be pleased that he is again involved in good news.

