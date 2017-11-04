Fans Furious That Justin Verlander Skipped Astros Victory Parade For Wedding To Kate Upton

Justin Verlander may have gotten his first World Series ring with the Houston Astros this week, but it looks like he did not have time to celebrate with the fans. The Astros parade was held in Houston today and missing from the lineup was none other than Justin Verlander, who skipped the victory parade for his wedding to Kate Upton. It may be a wedding, but fans are still furious about this move and went to Twitter to voice their opinions.

The Houston Astros won their first World Series on Wednesday night. The Astros joined the league in 1962 and have not won a championship since then. After Hurricane Harvey devastated the city of Houston weeks ago, a victory in the 2017 World Series was just what this city needed.

It was also just what Justin Verlander needed, as he was the ace of the Detroit Tigers bullpen for the past 13 seasons, but that World Series ring eluded him. Verlander accepted a trade to the Astros late in the season and this was his chance to finally get that ring.

That is exactly what he did, as the Astros made an amazing run while becoming World Series champions. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games and Verlander earned his first championship ring. One would assume he would want to celebrate that win with his new teammates, right?

It looks like that is not the case, as Verlander already had plans for this weekend. Justin Verlander is set to marry his fiancee, Kate Upton, in Italy this weekend. Because of that, he is out of the country already and had to miss the victory parade for the Houston Astros today.

This left a sour taste in the mouths of the fans, especially since there were hundreds of thousands of fans that showed up for the parade. Many of those fans went to Twitter to discuss how upset they were with Verlander for missing the parade.

So, we know who wears the pants in the family. Verlander finally earns a parade, misses it because KATE WANTS TO GET MARRIED NOW. — Phantom Specialist (@ericovalle) November 3, 2017

What kind of player leaves his squad for his girl? No class @JustinVerlander — Bradley Schneider (@bradschneider7) November 3, 2017

@JustinVerlander how stupid are u to plan ur wedding for right after the World Series and skip the parade?Dam your whipped — Cedar (@cedar2jeter) November 3, 2017

So Verlander went to get married instead of being with his team today?! Not a good look man ???? — I go by Mom (@MommatoMissK) November 3, 2017

Justin Verlander needs to hire a better wedding planner — dankuehn (@dankuehn) November 3, 2017

They definitely did not plan well for this wedding, but Verlander was still with the Detroit Tigers only a couple months ago, so he was not planning on making it to the World Series.

So, what do you think about Verlander missing the Houston Astros victory parade today?

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]