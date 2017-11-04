Watch India Vs. New Zealand Cricket Live Stream: 2nd T20, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The India national cricket team has a chance to seal victory in their second limited-overs series against New Zealand, when they play the second of three T20 International matches Saturday morning — a match that will live stream from Rajkot, India, after the Men in Blue took two of three from the Black Caps in the One Day International series that wrapped up on October 29.

India cruised to a comfortable 53-run victory in a match that saw the country’s fast bowling star Ashish Nehra bowl his final four overs in international cricket. The 38-year-old Nehra bid farewell to an international career that began in 1999 by holding New Zealand to 29 runs in his spell, though he failed to take a wicket in his final international outing.

“It is always good to retire when people are asking why, rather than why not. I consider myself lucky to sign off at my home ground and I am emotional but happy to have played almost 19 years as a fast bowler for India,” Nehra said after the match. “Indian cricket is in good hands for the next seven, eight years and now I can pass my experience on to upcoming fast bowlers.”

First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India, on Saturday, November 4. In New Zealand, that start time will be in the wee hours of Sunday morning — 2:30 a.m. But in the United States, cricket fans can catch the live stream at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

New Zealand’s most experienced pacers failed to curtail the India attack in the first T20I, with Tim South allowing 44 runs and Trent Boult 49 as the Men in Blue waltzed to the win.

“We were outplayed in all the areas, fielding included, which is something we pride ourselves on and something we need to be much better at in Twenty20 cricket,” New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson said after the loss.

How To Watch a Live Stream of India Vs. New Zealand 2nd T20I In India

HotStar Sports streams the second India vs. New Zealand T20 International match exclusively to viewers inside of India. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the line, “IND VS NZ, 2ND T20I.” HotStar’s live stream is accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

Cricket fans have two HotStar options to watch the live stream — a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial and requires registration. But there’s also a free option to stream the match on a five-minute delay, but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which can be seen after clicking “live” as described above.

Watch a Live Stream in New Zealand

Sky Sports in New Zealand carries the India vs. New Zealand T20 International series. Subscribers can access a live stream on the Sky Go NZ service at this link.

Cricket Fans in the U.S. Can Also Watch a Free Live Stream

India and New Zealand cricket fans located in the U.S. should sign up for the seven-day free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be found by clicking here, to watch a free live stream of the second T20I. A credit card is required, and a subscription costs $10 per month. However, canceling before the one-week free trial prevents any charges, allowing fans in the U.S. to watch the second India vs. New Zealand T20I legally and for free.

Sling TV offers software for most desktop and laptop computers as well as the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV package is also available on several set-top boxes, including Roku, fourth Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others, allowing cricket fans to watch the India vs. New Zealand T20 series on their TV sets. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click on this link.

