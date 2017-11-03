‘World Of Warcraft’ Expansion ‘Battle For Azeroth’ Adds Six New Playable Races That Players Unlock With Quests

BlizzCon 2017 is well underway with announcements for many Blizzard Entertainment titles today. A new expansion is coming to the popular MMORPG World of Warcraft entitled Battle for Azeroth. Players can expect an expanded level cap, new dungeons, the introduction of Warfronts, and more in the upcoming expansion. Not to mention, six new playable races are part of the Battle for Azeroth experience.

Typically, when a new race is added to World of Warcraft one or two new races may be part of an expansion. After buying an expansion, the races are immediately available at character creation. These races typically have new starting areas where a large portion of their lore is introduced. For instance, the Draenei were added to the Alliance and the Blood Elves to the Horde in The Burning Crusade expansion. In Mists of Pandaria, only the Pandaren were added but they could choose their faction after their initial zones. In Battle for Azeroth, the entire process is a little different.

This expansion features six new Allied Races; three for Alliance and three for Horde as noted on the MMORPG’s website. However, players cannot create a character with one of these new races right after the expansion releases. First, the Allied Race must be recruited through custom quest content in Battle for Azeroth. Players will need to earn the trust of each race and bring them into their faction before they can create a character of that race.

Once the race is unlocked, a newly created Allied Race character starts at level 20. These new characters will enjoy a new leveling experience through existing zones. In Battle for Azeroth, though, all leveling zones will take advantage of scaling technology letting players choose where they level. Leveling a new Allied Race character will unlock unique Heritage Armor, too.

Each Allied Race is a variant of an existing race for the factions. Alliance players will be able to recruit and play as Lightforged Draenei, Void Elves, and Dark Iron Dwarves. Horde players can ally with Highmountain Tauren, Nightborne, and Zandalari Trolls. Several of these races were integral to the Legion expansion giving players a chance to interact with them at length. According to MMO-Champion, more Allied Races are planned for World of Warcraft, too.

Each new Allied Race in World of Warcraft has special racial abilities and each have access to certain classes. The Highmountain Tauren cannot be all the classes that a Tauren can be. A Tauren can be a Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Shaman, or Warrior. However, a Highmountain Tauren only has access to five of those classes including Druid, Hunter, Monk, Shaman, or Warrior.

As the Inquisitr reported, Battle for Azeroth raises the level cap to 120 and features new continents. The expansion also includes repeatable content for three-player teams where they plunder ever-changing islands. There is no release date for this World of Warcraft expansion at this time.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]