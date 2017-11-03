Watch LSU Vs. Alabama 2017: Start Time, TV Channel, Line, How To Watch Online, Betting Odds

When the first College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week, a lot of people thought that Alabama would be on top, but it was another SEC team in Georgia with the top spot. Still, the Crimson Tide are going into a huge game this weekend when they put their 8-0 record on the line against the resurgent 6-2 LSU Tigers on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know about the game including start time, TV channel, betting odds, line, and how to stream it online.

Head coach Nick Saban has his squad moving forward like a well-oiled machine as usual, but they may be coming up against their toughest opponent yet in 2017. No. 19 LSU lost 37-7 to Mississippi State earlier this season and were shocked by Troy two weeks later, but they have since had three huge SEC wins in a row and are back on track.

Fans will be tuning into this weekend’s game in any way they possibly can, and there are a number of options for those who want to watch.

As shown by the official schedule on ESPN, No. 19 LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to face off with No. 2 Alabama in a huge SEC battle.

Date : Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017

: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL

For those that don’t have access to a TV on Saturday night, there will be some online options available for those wanting to stream it live.

If you’d like to just listen to the game and that may be your only option, there are also some choices for you:

Even though LSU has come back around after head coach Ed Orgeron made some changes to how things were being handled, the Tigers are still huge underdogs heading into Alabama. Despite being ranked the No. 19 team in the country, the Crimson Tide are expected to absolutely run away with this game.

The line for the game as of Friday afternoon had Alabama by 21.5 points as reported by SEC Country. That is just slightly down from the 22-point line that Alabama was favored by for the majority of the past week.

According to SB Nation, the betting line has Alabama by -21/48.5 points. After the Tide covered as 37-point favorites against Tennessee last week, many of those putting money on them are hoping they’ll cover against the Tigers as well.

There are a lot of big contests during this weekend’s schedule as the 2017 NCAA football season is more than half over and every single game counts. Still, there may be none bigger than No. 19 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama, and even though there is a rather huge line in the Tide’s favor, the Tigers aren’t just going to give in. Looking to break a six-game losing streak to Bama, fans can tune into CBS, listen on the radio, or watch it streaming online as LSU comes out fighting.

[Featured Image by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images]