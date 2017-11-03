Watch Cavs Vs. Wizards 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time & Odds

On Friday evening, NBA fans will watch Cavs vs. Wizards live streaming online and televised game coverage as the two Eastern Conference teams collide. Of the two teams, Washington is clearly having a better start to the 2017-18 NBA season as Cleveland has struggled out of the gate. A win on Friday night could go a long way towards jumpstarting the Cavaliers’ as they try to snap their horrendous four-game losing streak. Here are the latest details on tonight’s NBA game, including matchup odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Wizards live streaming online.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will enter tonight’s game at 3-5, according to ESPN‘s report. The biggest reasons that were given for the Cavs’ lack of success early this season are the team’s inability to deal with the loss of Kyrie Irving, as well as their reliance on a group of aging players surrounding LeBron James and Kevin Love. Injuries have also hit the team, with Derrick Rose out for a bit due to an ankle issue, and more recently, Iman Shumpert and Tristan Thompson both out of the lineup. It was reported that Thompson’s injury would have him on the sidelines for up to a month, giving Love one less backup at the center position.

Ahead of this latest season, the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal declared to ESPN, “I feel like we’re the best team in the East, I really do.” The Wizards are currently 4-3 thanks to Beal, as well as All-Star guard John Wall. Beal is leading the team in scoring, but combined, they’re putting up 44 points a game while getting over seven rebounds and about 13 assists per game. Otto Porter Jr. is averaging 18.7 points while Marcin Gortat has a double-double of 11.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per outing.

The Wizards (4-3) seem to have the confidence to defeat the former NBA Champions tonight and to take them out in a seven-game series in the playoffs. Veteran star Dwyane Wade talked about the way other teams are looking at the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this season, but he also mentions there’s a long way to go.

“Ain’t nobody afraid. Teams come in here to whip our butt and they’re whipping our butt. One thing I did notice at Miami, teams were afraid of us a little bit. Ain’t nobody afraid. Maybe at some point it will get there, but not right now. Everyone’s playing free, it’s early in the year, and everything’s going right for everybody but us. And we’ve got to figure it out.”

Tonight’s matchup takes place at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., and the home team is considered the favorite to win. As Odds Shark indicates, the point spread is currently around 3.5 points in favor of the Washington Wizards. On the moneyline, the Wizards are listed from -150 to -160 at various sportsbooks, with the Cavaliers listed anywhere from +130 to +140 underdogs. For tonight’s over/under total, bettors are contemplating 222.5 points for the complete game.

Friday night’s Cleveland Cavs vs. Washington Wizards game has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. Eastern Time. ESPN will carry the live televised coverage of this game around the United States. For live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers who have ESPN on their TV package should be able to log into the WatchESPN website or apps for compatible devices. These may include smartphones, tablets, video game systems, and streaming media devices like Apple TV or Amazon’s FireTV.

For basketball fans without access to ESPN on cable or satellite, the best free option is to consider joining SlingTV. The channel streaming service is available on a one-week free trial basis via the Sling.com website. New customers can choose Sling Blue, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, and a variety of other great TV channels, to watch live streaming or on-demand content.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]