Twin Sisters, 67, Killed By Huge Wave While Walking Beach, Bodies Carried Out To Sea By Rogue Wave

A family vacation turned into a nightmare after twin sisters went for a morning walk along a beach and were pulled out to sea by a rogue wave, drowning both siblings. The 67-year-old women were vacationing with their families in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when they were walking along the water’s edge and a wave came out of nowhere, carrying them out into the Pacific Ocean.

Beverly Ann Skripsky was from Scottsdale, Arizona, and her sister Barbara Jo Thomas was from McKinney, Texas. Their two families met up in the luxury resort area of Cabo San Lucas to enjoy some time together. They were killed on the third day of the week-long vacation the family had planned.

According to USA Today, Barbra Jo’s husband, Steve Thomas, said his wife and her sister tried to coax him into coming along for their morning stroll, but he opted to stay behind.

Thomas said, “My last memory was, ‘Come with us and go on the walk.’ And I didn’t go. I literally watched her walk out the door and she wanted me to go with her.”

The authorities were alerted by the family when the sisters didn’t return from their walk. The family went looking for them, and they found one of the sister’s sandals. Thomas said when they found that sandal, his head told him they were gone, but his heart “hoped against hope.”

Twin Sisters Vacationing in Cabo Drown After Rogue Wave Hits Them While Walking the Beach. My story: https://t.co/mzmg2C8790 — Hilary Shenfeld (@HilaryShen) October 30, 2017

Authorities found the bodies of both women out at sea. The women had drowned in that rogue wave.

Thomas said in an interview, “I can’t imagine how fast it was moving, but it went from 10 feet to 15 feet in seconds. They found two women out at sea and I’m thinking, ‘Great — they found them,’ and I say, ‘Are they OK?’ and he says, ‘I’m sorry to tell you, sir, but they’re deceased.'”

The twin sisters were the second drowning incident in Cabo within a 10-day period in October, according to NBC News. A man from Naperville was in Cabo fishing when a rogue wave carried him out to sea. Steven Urycki, 65, was also killed by what authorities are calling an “extreme wave.”

#New 'Extreme Storm' Wave Kills Twin Sisters During Mexico Beach Vacation https://t.co/j8FclFe5rr — …david jones (@_dpaj) November 3, 2017

Thomas, who is speaking out today about his wife and her twin sister’s death is doing so in hopes others will take notice to the warnings given out by the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. They caution travelers about these rogue waves that seemingly come out of nowhere without warning.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico cautions travelers to Cabo beaches in a warning, which includes the following.

“Not all hazardous beaches in this area are clearly marked. Swimmers, waders and even people simply walking along the beaches have been washed into the ocean by rogue waves. Some have drowned and others have disappeared.”

[Featured Image by Kelly Headrick/Shutterstock]