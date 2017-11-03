Disney Christmas And Holiday Special To Greatly Alter Entertainment Schedule At Magic Kingdom

The dates for the taping of the Christmas Day and holiday special were announced weeks ago, and the celebrity/musical talent has just been revealed as well, but some alterations need to happen. With everything happening at Walt Disney World right now, there have already been changes made to the schedule at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but Magic Kingdom will have even more of them over the course of the coming week.

The first park to deal with taping for Christmas was Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Friday, as Hanson performed and other celebrities were there. Not a lot of the scheduled entertainment was affected, but those visiting Magic Kingdom this week will have to deal with a lot more.

According to WDW Magic, things started at Magic Kingdom with the “Let The Magic Begin” welcome show not taking place on Friday morning. Through the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week, there will be a lot more alterations to the entertainment schedule.

If you have plans on being in Magic Kingdom over the next four days, you may have to miss out on a number of the daily happenings. With the taping taking place and decorations still being put up in the park, you won’t be able to see or do the following things.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, these shows will not take place.

Let The Magic Begin welcome show

Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire

On Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, these shows will not take place.

Let The Magic Begin welcome show

Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire

Move It! Shake It! Dance & Play It!

Once Upon a Time

On Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, these shows will not take place.

Let The Magic Begin welcome show

Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire

Once Upon a Time

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, these shows will not take place.

Let The Magic Begin welcome show

Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire

Once Upon a Time

Times and schedules are still subject to change at any point with more possibly being added or these being altered even more. As these holiday specials will be taped for TV, it could end up taking longer or shorter amounts of time, and things could still change.

Again, guests do not need to have tickets to attend the taping of the Christmas Day Parade or holiday special performances at the Walt Disney World parks. They can just watch along with everyone else, but cast members usually get first dibs on spots.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have some entertainment schedule alterations on Saturday. These will not take place on Nov. 4, 2017.

Tree of Life Awakenings

Winged Encounters

Sunset Serenatas

Viva Gala Street Band!

Discovery Island Carnivale

For those who will be in the park that day, there will also be fewer Disney PhotoPass photographers out and about. None will be stationed or in position in these locations.

Oasis bridge

Tree of Life hub

The Christmas Day Parade and holiday special taping at Walt Disney World is always a big production and brings about a lot of extra people and some changes. Numerous celebrities will be in the parks over the next few days, and musical performances will take place across multiple locations. With these performances and the World Series Championship parade on Saturday, Magic Kingdom is experiencing the biggest schedule changes.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]