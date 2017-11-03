Dallas Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott Allowed To Play Against Chiefs On Sunday

The saga of Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott continues as his six-game suspension has once again been halted. Thanks to legal appeals, injunctions, and rulings, Elliott will still get to participate in his team’s game this coming Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it still doesn’t mean that Elliott is completely cleared to finish the season without serving the suspension. Here’s the latest update on how the star running back is able to play this coming weekend in the Cowboys’ big game.

As ESPN reported on Friday, a request for an administrative stay by the NFL Players Association on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott was granted by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It was also indicated that there would be a meeting next week involving a panel of federal judges. During their time, they’ll listen to Elliott’s request for an injunction which would overturn this past Monday’s ruling by Judge Katherine Polk Failla. That previous ruling earlier this week put the suspension back in place, meaning Elliott was going to miss the next six games. However, the legal battle will now continue with Elliott able to still play for the Dallas Cowboys until next week, at least.

If the panel of judges meet and decide against Elliott’s injunction request, it could mean the suspension will be reinstated for next week. The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on the road in next week’s game, and then the Philadelphia Eagles at home in the following week. Even if that ruling is against Elliott, it appears he will not be giving up the fight against the suspension.

ESPN‘s Todd Archer mentioned that Elliott said he would be ready to play this weekend, and also gave the Cowboys’ player’s statement about his battle away from the field.

“This is bigger than a suspension. It’s bigger than football. (It’s) them trying to make me something I’m not. I’m not an abuser. That’s not who I am. This is my name and this is my reputation. This is something I’m going to have to live with beyond football. Every day is worth fighting.”

So far, in the current season, Ezekiel Elliott has appeared in all of the team’s games. Just last weekend he had 33 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 33-19 road win against the Washington Redskins. The team is 4-3 overall, with a 3-1 road record and a 1-2 mark at home. For the season, Elliott has racked up 164 carries for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

For this coming weekend’s game, the Cowboys will take on the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs (6-2). That game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Texas and begins at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. CBS will provide televised coverage of the game in participating regions of the country. As of this report, Vegas Insider lists the Cowboys as home favorites by two points on the NFL point spread.

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]