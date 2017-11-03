‘Overwatch’ Adding Blizzard World Theme Park Map And New Support Hero Soon, Reinhardt Gets A Story Trailer

Overwatch fans received a couple of major announcements from BlizzCon 2017 Friday along with an epic new character background trailer for Reinhardt. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will be going to a Blizzard World theme park soon and will be accompanied by a new villain character in the Support role.

Blizzard World

The new Blizzard World map is a theme park filled with rides and attractions based on other Blizzard Entertainment franchises like World of Warcraft, Diablo, StarCraft, Heroes of the Storm, Lost Vikings, and Hearthstone. It’s like if Walt Disney based on his parks on Blizzard instead of Mickey Mouse and the gang.

The Blizzard World map is a hybrid map that will support both Assault and Payload game types. It is currently playable for BlizzCon 2017 attendees, but will be available on the Overwatch Public Test Realm (PTR) servers soon before being released officially early next year.

Moira

Meanwhile, Moira is the newest Support character to join Overwatch‘s pantheon of heroes, though she is not exactly a hero herself. She is a geneticist from Ireland and affiliated with Talon simply as a means to support her questionable scientific experiments.

For gameplay, Moira is similar to Zenyatta in that her abilities can switch between healing or damage effects. Here is a breakdown of each.

Biotic Grasp can heal allies in front of her or sap an enemy’s health and heal her instead.

Biotic Orb is a sphere that can bounce off floors and walls. Moira can choose to heal allies with it or cause damage to enemies.

Fade gives Moira a quick out by granting her the ability to teleport a short distance.

Calescence is Moira’s ultimate ability. It fires a long-range beam that heals allies and can go through barriers to damage enemies.

Moira is also playable at BlizzCon 2017 and will be available on PTR servers soon.

Reinhardt Story Trailer

The Overwatch team closed its BlizzCon 2017 opening ceremony presentation with a look at a new character trailer for Reinhardt. The animated short shows how the German Crusader went from a brash and reckless glory hound to an honor-bound hero who still loves battle.

BlizzCon 2017 runs through the weekend with additional panels for Overwatch and other Blizzard Entertainment titles. Expect more information for all of them soon.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]