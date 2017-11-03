Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Dwyane Wade Addresses Struggles, Tyronn Lue Reveals New Cavs Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers rumors continue to address the struggles the team is going through. The non-stop Cavs rumors are partly the fault of the players on the roster, though, as early-season struggles have all the “talking heads” guessing about what might be wrong with the roster. It certainly didn’t help matters when center Tristan Thompson got injured this week, forcing the Cavs to play the next three-to-four weeks without him. It also didn’t help when NBA trade rumors linked Eric Bledsoe to the team.

The NBA schedule for Friday (November 3) has the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road against the Washington Wizards. It’s a tough game for the Cavs against one of the other teams trying to win the Eastern Conference this season. While it’s still very early in the 2017-18 NBA campaign, the Wizards are going to look to make a statement in front of their home crowd. That’s not surprising, as most teams look to make an impression when the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions come to town.

A new report by the Cleveland Plain Dealer states that Jae Crowder will re-join the starting lineup on Friday night and that Channing Frye will re-join the rotation of players. This also means that the Cavs are going to work with their sixth lineup of the season already. Many Cavs rumors have addressed what coach Tyronn Lue is doing with his shifting lineups, but the 3-5 record certainly indicates he hasn’t found the right group of players yet.

.@unclejeffgreen is coming off his 4th double-digit outing in his 1st year with the Cavaliers.#CavsWizards 5 KEYS → https://t.co/5wrpS4PRAa pic.twitter.com/ogEcuhEfcM — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 3, 2017

Addressing the Cleveland Cavaliers rumors about the lineup against the Washington Wizards, the team will be going with Derrick Rose, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Jae Crowder. Lue has confirmed that Frye will receive additional minutes, and he also spoke about several other bench players. A report by NBA analyst Marla Ridenour states that Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic will get more playing time with Tristan Thompson out. With Iman Shumpert also sidelined, she confirmed with Lue that they should see more minutes Friday night.

As for Dwyane Wade, his struggles, and his opinion on the mounting Cavs losses, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on that situation. The report states that Wade sees a lot of similarities between the current Cavs and the former Miami Heat team when Chris Bosh and LeBron James joined him. He spoke to the media about how the “ride” was uneven, but they still made it to the NBA Finals. He doesn’t seem worried at all that the Cavs are on a four-game losing streak and acts like he has been there before.

While there will continue to be a lot of Cleveland Cavaliers rumors, especially if the team doesn’t blow out opponents, it appears that there is no panic in the locker room or with any of the star players.

