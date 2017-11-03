Japan Warned About ‘Crazy’ Donald Trump: Kim Jong Un Vows To Sink Japan If They Side With Trump

President Trump hasn’t stepped foot in Japan yet and already the war of words from Kim Jong Un aimed at the president is underway. Kim Jong Un did not mince his words with his latest warning, which went out to Japan just as the country is waiting to host Donald Trump and his wife within the next few days.

The North Korean dictator vows to throw Japan “into the sea” if they side with “crazy” Donald Trump during his visit next week. Kim’s warning and harsh words were published in Todong Sinmum, a newspaper known for its propaganda. He accuses the prime minister of Japan of “gambling” with the lives of the Japanese people for their part in helping to “stifle” the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to the Sun.

Japan is well acquainted with Kim Jong Un’s abilities to materialize those threats; back in September, North Korea fired ballistic missiles over Japan, which was the “latest series of controversial rocket tests,” reports the Sun.

As the Daily Star reports today, Kim passed along this war threat to Japan just days before Trump is due to touch down in Japan. Fears that Kim will fire missiles over Japan this week while Trump is visiting the country are bubbling up in Japan. There are concerns that Kim will pull a repeat of September’s show of ballistic missiles with Trump in the country to make an even bigger impact.

Trump "really willing" to go to war against Kim Jong Un, most Americans say https://t.co/9UkcGIuExj pic.twitter.com/yTbHjsV0Bb — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 3, 2017

There are also concerns that “North Korean radiation may leak towards Japan” when the president is there, reports another article from the Daily Star. Trump’s three-day visit to Japan starts on Sunday, November 5, but concerns of a recent disaster at one of North Korea’s testing sites posing a possible problem of nuclear fallout drifting in Japan’s direction have risen.

If winds pick up out of the northwest, as they are expected to in the next few days, the radiation fallout “could be carried and dispersed across the Sea of Japan and even to the Japanese islands,” reports the Daily Star. Reports that North Korean troops are being treated for radiation poisoning have also come out of the region. This appears to be one presidential trip that has the world’s attention today.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]