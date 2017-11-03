NBA Trade Rumors: Reggie Jackson Staying With Detroit Pistons, Eric Bledsoe Doesn’t Interest SVG

NBA trade rumors about Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, and the Detroit Pistons have more clarity now. The Pistons won’t trade Jackson, Bledsoe won’t be going to Detroit, and NBA trade rumors indicating anything other than those facts have been put to bed by coach Stan Van Gundy. A report by Rod Beard of the Detroit News quotes Van Gundy, who has stated that the franchise won’t be dealing Jackson for Bledsoe.

“It was crazy yesterday. I left practice yesterday and there’s a rumor out on Reggie and Bledsoe so I had to get home and call Reggie and say we’re not trading you for Bledsoe. I don’t usually address all of them but it’s early in the (season). You can’t address all of them at the trade deadline, but I felt the need to address this.”

Van Gundy made those comments on Friday (November 3) but also noted that there may have been preliminary talks between Pistons general manager Jeff Bower and the Phoenix Suns. This may give some validity to the original NBA trade rumors about a Reggie Jackson for Eric Bledsoe deal, but it doesn’t appear that anything is going to happen on that front. It also leaves open the possibility that this is a smokescreen by SVG as the two teams negotiate in private, but that scenario appears unlikely.

In the updated NBA standings, the Detroit Pistons are 5-3 and looking good within the Eastern Conference. The team is on a trajectory to make the 2018 NBA Playoffs, suggesting that big moves aren’t necessary at this point of the season. In eight games, Reggie Jackson has averaged 28.8 minutes a night, showing he is an important piece on offense and defense. His averages for the season are 16.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.25 steals per game. He also has a PER of 22.4 so far.

While it’s very clear that the Phoenix Suns are pushing hard to deal Eric Bledsoe as soon as possible, it also appears very unlikely that he will be joining the Detroit Pistons. The team is starting to improve as a core and might be good enough to finish with one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Having someone like Andre Drummond at the center position can boost any team, but now Stan Van Gundy has the Pistons gelling. Consider these NBA trade rumors to be dead.

