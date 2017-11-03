The Houston Astros Are Going To Disney World: World Series Victory Parade At Magic Kingdom On Saturday

The Houston Astros have already been celebrating in huge fashion since winning the 2017 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but now, they’re heading to Walt Disney World. While it may usually be the Super Bowl Champions visiting Magic Kingdom, there’s no reason the baseball champs of the world can’t do the same. On Saturday, a victory parade will roll down Main Street U.S.A. with three of the heroes from the series.

It may have been the least dramatic game of the World Series, but the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first championship. After it was all over, the celebration spilled out onto the field, into the locker room, and has continued ever since.

Now, as reported by the Disney Parks Blog, three of the newly-crowned champions are heading to Walt Disney World. On Saturday, November 4, 2017, the Magical World Series Championship Celebration parade will roll down Main Street U.S.A. beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Riding in that parade will be World Series MVP George Springer along with teammates Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Not only will the parade honor the new champs, but it will pay tribute to the city of Houston, which has been through so many hardships over the last couple of months.

Mickey Mouse and all of his friends will join the Houston Astros as they parade through Magic Kingdom, and they want fans to join in on the fun. Guests can line the parade route to watch the run and cheer along with the World Series Champions.

It is expected that the three Astros players will stick around after the parade to ride some of the famous Disney attractions and take in the shows.

This won’t be the first time the Major League Baseball champs went to Walt Disney World to celebrate their big victory. Back in 2004, the Boston Red Sox paraded at Magic Kingdom and the Chicago Cubs went just last year.

