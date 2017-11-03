Have We Just Seen The Donald Trump Camp’s First Steps To Remove Robert Mueller?

Special counsel Robert Mueller sent shockwaves through Washington last Monday. The Mueller investigation team charged Paul Manafort and Rick Gates with 12 offenses relating to lobbying efforts for a foreign government prior to the campaign. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, Manafort and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, allegedly met with Russian officials to discuss obtaining damaging information on Hillary Clinton. There have been suggestions that Kushner will be next to be indicted by the Mueller investigation team.

As reported by CNN, it is believed that Jared Kushner has handed over documents to the Mueller investigation. This may indicate that Kushner is following the lead set by George Papadopoulos, by cooperating with the Mueller investigation. The Independent suggests that there is a rift between President Trump and Kushner. President Trump is reported to be blaming Kushner for the chain of events that led to Robert Mueller being appointed as special counsel. Trump is reportedly questioning Kushner’s role in the sacking of Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

Those issues are, of course, central to Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts affect the outcome of the 2016 election. If Mueller is going after Kushner, he is reaching into the very heart of the Trump family and showing that no one is out of reach.

As reported by the Washington Times, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz from Florida has introduced a resolution calling Mueller “compromised” and telling him to step down from the Russia inquiry. Gaetz claims that Mueller has a conflict of interest in the case because he “botched an investigation into Russian attempts to bribe and extort their way to a deal to buy a portion of U.S. uranium resources.”

Gaetz claims that Mueller was Director of the FBI when a whistleblower was silenced when trying to alert Congress to potentially illegal activity. He argues that this means that Mueller is “hopelessly compromised,” and “must step down immediately.”

The Republican moves to discredit Robert Mueller bears an uncanny resemblance to James Comey’s experience of the Trump White House. Comey was vilified by Donald Trump on Twitter, before being fired and his sacking is now believed to be at the center of the Mueller investigation. Trump’s dismissal of Comey and the allegations that he asked Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia could potentially be obstruction of justice. If that were found to be the case, it would undoubtedly lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment.

