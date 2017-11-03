Melania and Ivanka Trump Get All-Women Police Squad For Reasons Other Than Security In Japan

When Ivanka Trump got off the plane in Japan she was surrounded by an all-women police guard especially assigned to her. When Melania lands in Japan with husband Donald Trump in tow, the smart-looking women in black suits will guard her as well as Ivanka during their time in Japan.

Ivanka Trump is already in Japan, with Donald and Melania Trump set to meet her there. Donald and Melania Trump left Friday for their 12-day visit to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines following a brief stop in Hawaii, according to the Huffington Post.

While Ivanka has already had the pleasure of having the all-women police team in her presence, Melania will also be guarded by the team as well once she arrives. The two Trump women are the first to experience something new from the government of Japan. This fleet of all-women guards, which was recently created, will have Ivanka and Melania as their very first assignments. This team is similar to the Secret Service agents in America.

So, just how effective will this all-women police team be when it comes to protecting Melania and Ivanka? First of all, the Secret Service detail assigned to all the members of the Trump family who are overseas for this trip will be by their sides. They don’t relinquish the president, first lady, or any member of this family’s security to anyone else. The Secret Service agents are the Trump’s primary security anywhere they go.

Jonathan Wackrow, who was a former Secret Service agent assigned to the unit that provides presidential protection, explained in an interview just what role Japan’s all-women police team will play when it comes to protecting the Trump women. He minimized their role in security, putting the majority of the responsibility on the U.S. Secret Service agents there in Japan with the Trump family, according to Quartz Media.

Melania Trump and other female dignitaries will be protected by an all-woman police team during the Japan trip https://t.co/TEDsbtHC07 pic.twitter.com/Z4N7AAfN0M — CNN (@CNN) November 3, 2017

With Ivanka’s first task in Japan being a speech at the World Assembly For Women yesterday, an all-female team of guards was good publicity for the Japanese Government. According to The Guardian, there were a lot of empty seats when Ivanka stepped up to the podium to make that speech, it was “poorly attended.”

Pretty rad: All-female Japanese police squad protecting Melania & Ivanka on their trip https://t.co/DsIFuXL8Yl via @ABC — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) November 3, 2017

The new team of female guards is with Ivanka while she is going from meeting to events in Japan and they will soon be with Melania when she touches down for her weekend there. These women guards, in their all-black suits, look very impressive, according to Quartz. With that said they add how they will “have minimal effect on dangerous criminals or if one of the Trumps were in danger.”

While the all-women police team is great PR, the guards that traditionally guard against riots in Japan are dressed in full body armor. The team of women would not be relied on for any emergency action said Wackrow. He said they are expected to help “gain access, for help with language barriers and for general support,” when it comes to the visiting dignitaries.

[Feature Image by Kim Kyung-hoon/AP Images]