‘Destiny 2’ Players Can Get Two Powerful Exotic Helmets From Xur This Weekend

Destiny 2 players in search of powerful Exotic pieces have the opportunity to purchase two directly from Xur this weekend. The Agent of the Nine is back for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players with a new selection of goods.

Xur has moved shop to the crashed Fallen ship in the Winding Cove section of the European Dead Zone. Destiny 2 players can mark his location on the Destination map and fast travel to the zone. He’s directly north of the spawn point and can be reached either by jumping up the side of a small cliff to the right of Xur or by going through a tunnel at the base of the cliff under the crashed ship.

The selection of Exotics this week drop fairly regularly in Destiny 2, but this is a good chance to get two top-tier Helmets if you don’t already have them. The Graviton Lance is the weapon of the week while Titans get Mask of the Quiet One, Hunters have Young Ahamara’s Spine, and Warlocks have Nezerac’s Sin.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270. You’ll need to Infuse the items to make them any more powerful than that.

Destiny 2 players will have until the weekly reset on the morning of Tuesday, November 7 to pick up this slate of exotics from Xur. This occurs at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.

Graviton Lance

This Exotic Pulse Rifle is likely one of the most commonly dropped Exotic weapons in the game but also one of the least used. The Graviton Lance’s “Black Hole” intrinsic perk causes the third shot of a burst to do high damage with no fall-off but at the cost of high recoil. This is paired with a “Cosmology” perk that causes enemies to detonate when killed. The explosion is not as powerful as the Sunburst, however.

The Graviton Lance is a cool looking and nice sounding weapon for Destiny 2 but in need of a buff.

Mask of the Quiet One

This helmet is one of the better Titan Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2. The Mask of the Quiet One pairs up nicely with the Sentinel Titan to grant health regeneration from Void Ability kills via the “Dreaded Visage” intrinsic perk. All Titan sub-classes also gain melee, grenade, and class ability energy when damaged.

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

This redux of a Destiny 1 Exotic is solely for Gunslinger Hunters. Young Ahamkara’s Spine comes with the “Wish-Dragon Teeth” intrinsic perk, which increases Tripmine Grenade duration and marks enemies damaged by the blast.

It’s not as good as the original Destiny version, but it is one of the few Exotic armor pieces for Hunters that does not include a Mobility perk.

Nezarec’s Sin

Warlocks also get a top-tier helmet with Xur’s visit this week. Nezarec’s Sin works best with Voidwalkers using the Devour set of perks but can be used with any sub-class. The “Abyssal Extractors” intrinsic perk increases the ability energy recharge rate with void-damage from any source, including weapons. Pair that with the Voidwalker’s “Attunement of Hunter” ability nodes, and your Guardian can constantly punch himself to full health.

