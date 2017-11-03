The family of Michael Schumacher has remained mum about German racer’s health condition despite fans’ insistent demand for updates. The 48-year-old athlete had suffered life-threatening injuries after a ski accident in the French Alps in December of 2013. An iconic photo of the Formula 1 legend made rounds on social media recently, which effortlessly brought fans to tears.

Express shares that an image of Michael Schumacher has been widely shared across social media lately. The photo featured the Formula 1 legend kissing his own Ferrari vehicle at the peak of his career. With ease, it raked in thousands of comments and likes from the emotional fans of the popular racing driver.

“An emotional day for Michael on 29 October 2006 at the Ferrari day in Monza, with big acts of friendship and also some tears. Michael kisses his Ferrari from the 2006 season, a present from the Team. #TeamMichael#KeepFighting.”

For starters, the German racer was left in a coma after hitting his head on a rock three years ago. Michael Schumacher was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital in La Tronche, France, and underwent two life-saving operations. However, the Formula 1 legend had remained in a coma, and the doctors described his condition as “extremely serious.”

In July of 2014, it was revealed that Michael Schumacher had been transported to his home near Lake Geneva from Lausanne Hospital. Sabine Kehm had divulged in 2015 that the Formula 1 legend’s health state was improving. She, however, emphasized that there is still a long road ahead for the German racer.

“Henceforth, Michael’s rehabilitation will take place at his home. Considering the severe head injuries he suffered, progress has been made in the past weeks and months. There is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead.”

Sabine also said that the family of Michael Schumacher would remain tight-lipped about the German racer’s most recent health condition. She has stated the family needs to protect their privacy as much as possible and that fans should respect that.

“Michael’s health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard. We have to protect his intimate sphere. Legally seen and in the longer term, every statement related to his health would diminish the extent of his intimate sphere.”

Reports have it that Michael Schumacher could possibly be transported from Switzerland to his ranch in Dallas, Texas, in the United States to receive a state-of-the-art medication and therapy. The family of the Formula 1 legend has yet to confirm these claims. Therefore, devoted followers of the German racer should take these unconfirmed reports lightly until everything is proven true.

Michael Schumacher LATEST: Fans in tears by #keepfighting message 4 years on from accident https://t.co/H0AF55TJDP pic.twitter.com/rKn67n1EWI — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Ross Brawn believes that Lewis Hamilton can break Michael Schumacher’s records of wins. The managing director of Formula 1 for sporting matters told Sky Sports News in an interview that the records of the British racer could beat the German driver’s records.

“When that happened I couldn’t imagine it being beaten, but looking at the way that Lewis is performing [they could be].”

The news outlet added that Lewis has already become a part of an exclusive club of drivers who have aced four or more drivers’ championships. Ross Brawn is the man who introduced Lewis Hamilton to Mercedes in 2013. He also worked with Michael Schumacher for all of the Formula 1 legend’s world titles.

