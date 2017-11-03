Donald Trump’s Twitter account was the target of a “rogue” employee who apparently is not a fan of the president. In a Friday tweet storm in response to the outage incident, Trump gave a “Covfefe”-esque response as to the worker’s motivation. In what is mystifying to some on Twitter, the POTUS said his account was sabotaged because his messages were “finally getting out… and having an impact.”

President Donald Trump’s social media account handle, @realDonaldTrump, went dark on Thursday for roughly 11 minutes and followers “went nuts,” over what Twitter officials originally reported as “human error.” Twitter apologized for the incident and later walked back its report after learning an employee pulled the plug on their last day.

While Trump’s account was missing in action for a span of minutes, users of the micro-blogging site shared mixed responses. One user quipped that during the outage, “Mike Pence was president.” A Trump supporter charged that Twitter was part of a conspiracy to silence the commander-in-chief.

The Independent compared Donald Trump’s first response about his Twitter account going dark to a previous timeline moment where he presumably committed a spelling error and then appeared to savor the attention he received from the public.

In July, Trump took to Twitter to assail the press for their “fake news” about his administration and the ongoing hostile coverage of the White House. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump tweeted at 5:06 a.m. EDT. Waves of tweets followed from the Twitter community as many scrambled to figure out what covfefe meant, its proper spelling and if it was even an established word in the English lexicon.

Twitter employee deletes Donald Trump's account on his last day on the job ???? https://t.co/JPVUsdjTTC pic.twitter.com/Oog9wFyluz — LADbible (@ladbible) November 3, 2017

The quips, GIFs, and memes quickly followed as users had fun with what was generally equated to a “drunk” tweet or one a user posts while they are semi-awake. However, the administration was silent for a time despite queries about Trump’s cryptic covfefe post.

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

With Trump’s Twitter account reactivated after the support specialist’s reported sabotage on his last day of employment, the president pivoted to the emerging scandal with Hillary Clinton and the DNC. With reports on Thursday that Clinton allegedly conspired with the committee to hand her the nomination over Bernie Sanders, Trump called on the FBI and Department of Justice to launch a collusion probe into “Crooked Hillary,” the DNC, and the Clinton’s Uranium deal, saying, “The American public deserves it.”

What do you make of Trump’s perceived covfefe-style response to his account going dark the day before?

[Featured Image by Martin H. Simon – Pool/Getty Images]