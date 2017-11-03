North Korea: Intelligence Reports Say Missile Sites Are Being Prepared For President Trump’s Visit

President Donald Trump will be heading to Asia for a 12-day tour this weekend. As reported earlier this week by the Inquisitr, there has been speculation that North Korea will carry out a provocative missile test when Trump visits South Korea. The North Korean regime has carried out numerous missile tests this year, but it is more than six weeks since the last one. According to Newsweek, reporter Anita Kumar claims that experts have warned that North Korea will test a missile whilst Trump is in South Korea. Apparently, the North Korean’s could even carry out another nuclear test during Trump’s visit.

There have been concerns over what President Trump’s reaction would be if North Korea did test a missile during his visit. Trump has been increasingly bellicose towards Kim Jong-un’s North Korean regime. Trump told the United Nations that he would “totally destroy” North Korea if they took aggressive action against the U.S. or her allies. North Korea has responded in kind, trading insult for insult with Trump.

Against this background, the eyes of the world will be on Donald Trump during his visit to Asia. If North Korea wants to draw the world’s attention to their increasingly sophisticated weapons systems, they will have no bigger platform than Trump’s visit to South Korea. According to Reuters, it appears that North Korea is preparing to do exactly that. They report that South Korea’s spies have reported “brisk activity” at North Korean missile sites north of the demilitarized zone.

As reported by Quartz, North Korea often conducts missile tests to coincide with major events involving world leaders. North Korea carried out a missile while Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was visiting Trump at the Mar-a-Lago country club last February. As reported by Reuters, a further test was carried out when President Trump met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in April of this year.

Conducting a missile test whilst President Trump is in South Korea would cause Trump enormous embarrassment, and, of course, that fact makes North Korea more likely to do just that. There is one scenario that could have much worse consequences than just embarrassing Donald Trump. North Korea has repeatedly threatened to carry out an atmospheric nuclear test over the Pacific ocean. Not only would this cause catastrophic ecological and environmental damage, it could lead to World War 3.

President Trump has a massive military presence in the region. There are now three aircraft carrier battle groups in the area and Trump has the U.S. airforce’s B-52 bomber fleet at its highest state of readiness since the end of the cold war. If North Korea were to carry out a nuclear test while Trump is in Asia it could easily be met with a military response by the United States.

As reported by the Inquisitr yesterday, a high level North Korean defector has warned a congressional hearing in Washington that any military action against North Korea by the U.S. or her allies would be met with immediate retaliatory force by the North Korean regime. Thae Yong-ho warned that even a limited strike by the U.S. would be met with a “devastating North Korean military response.”

Such an action risks plunging the world into World War 3.

[Featured Image by Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP Images]