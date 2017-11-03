According to new information obtained in the wake of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account going down for 11 minutes on Thursday, sources said the outage was not accidental, as previously reported. Based on a report from Mashable’s probe into the matter, a Twitter support specialist committed the ultimate act of sabotage by taking Trump’s account offline on the last day of their tenure with the company.

Earlier, based on information available at the time, Inquisitr learned that President Donald Trump went missing from Twitter for 11 minutes. Followers and first-time visitors who tried accessing @RealDonaldTrump at or about 3:50 p.m., received an error message from Twitter explaining that the account was offline, which read: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist.”

Someone with access to Trump’s “Verified” government account quickly updated the public about the issue, saying the president’s Twitter account was down due to “human error” by an “unnamed” employee. In short, it was done accidentally, as officials initially thought.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Myriad trends about Trump’s MIA Twitter account cropped up along with the customary and expected memes from those having fun with the president being silenced for a spell. While some fans expressed concern about the missing account, others petitioned that Trump’s account is taken offline indefinitely.

American hero deactivates Trump's Twitter account on their last dayhttps://t.co/KjuCwhl1BP pic.twitter.com/xOnlMIcdBN — Mashable (@mashable) November 3, 2017

Trump's Twitter account was deactivated for 11 minutes. For 11 Minutes Mike Pence was our President. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 3, 2017

Trump's twitter account was gone for 10 minutes. I bet Mueller was backing it up as exhibit A. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 2, 2017

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017

I was there for the great vanishing of Donald Trump's Twitter account. Nov 2, 2017. — Justin Jacobs (@justinjacobs) November 2, 2017

It turns out that something malicious was in fact at play, according to Mashable, based on its look into the matter.

“Some brave employee deactivated the account on their last day.”

A quick search of @TwitterGov (Twitter Government) shows a posted statement with the latest update into the investigation of Trump’s temporary outage.

Some users thought Twitter was now adhering to its policy of canceling accounts that spew hate to a specific person or group. Two months ago, many people implored Twitter to nix Trump’s account over his inflammatory remarks aimed at the North Korean regime in the wake of the isolated country’s missile tests and threatening rhetoric. Twitter took no action on the numerous community requests to shut down and ban the president’s account, just as they would do a commoner for infringements to its zero-tolerance policy.

Loyal followers – all 41 million — are happy to learn that Trump’s Twitter account has been reactivated.

