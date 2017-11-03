Donald Trump Says ‘Putin Is Very Important’ When It Comes To Dealing With North Korea

Donald Trump is all set for his 12-day Asia tour and it is reportedly feared by many experts that under Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship, North Korea will be carrying out nuclear missile tests during Trump’s visit to South Korea or Japan. Before leaving for Asia, President Donald Trump sat down with Laura Ingraham of Fox News and talked about how North Korea is one of their biggest problems and how Russian President Vladimir Putin is a very important person when it comes to handling the ongoing issues with Pyongyang. However, during his interview, the 45th president of the United States of America did not mention how he is planning to handle the escalated issues with the reclusive country.

“We have one problem. That’s called North Korea.”

The warning against the hermit state came just one day before the president is set to visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. President Trump added that America is going to resolve the issues that have been hastened by North Korea, and if his presidency or his government could not solve it, then it is going to be unpleasant for everyone.

“I must tell you North Korea’s a thing that I think we will solve and if we don’t solve it, it’s not going to be very pleasant for them. It’s not going to be very pleasant for anybody,” he added.

Not only this, but Trump told Laura that he also wishes to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as he is a very important person when it comes to dealing with Kim Jong-un’s regime.

“Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea.”

Apparently, it is not only Donald Trump who talked about President Putin and praised him. It was earlier reported by the Inquisitr, during a gathering in Sochi, Russia, that President Vladimir Putin called out all American citizens who disrespect President Donald Trump. The Russian leader pointed out that “he [Trump] won honestly,” and the American citizens should respect their government.

“I believe that the president of the United States does not need any advice because one has to possess a certain talent and go through this trial to be elected, even without having the experience of such big administrative work. He [Trump] has done this,” the Russian leader added.

Over the years, many have wondered as to what makes Vladimir Putin an important person when it comes to handling North Korea. After the great Korean War, the Soviet Union emerged as the main trading partner and sponsor of North Korea. During that time, 93 factories were reportedly built with the help of a Russian technical team, which boosted the country’s economy. It was revealed that North Korea owed about $11 billion to Moscow, 90 percent of which was later forgiven by Putin.

While Vladimir Putin has said in the past that North Korea’s nuclear program “is creating threats to security in North-east Asia,” he reportedly has also condemned the idea of using military tactics when it comes to dealing with Kim Jong-un and his hermit country.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]