‘Warcraft’, ‘Overwatch’, And More: What To Expect From Blizzcon 2017

Blizzard fans from across the globe are gathering in person and virtually for the kickoff of Blizzcon 2017. Blizzard Entertainment’s event of the year is highly anticipated from adventurers across various games, including World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, StarCraft, Diablo, and Heroes of the Storm. Fans are hoping for expansions and new characters, but no official announcement has been made. Although exact details are top secret, rumors have quickly circulated, and conference art gives clues as to the revelations we can expect during this exciting weekend.

Blizzcon posters feature the popular mage from World of Warcraft Jaina Proudmoore. As previous years have displayed, Blizzard Entertainment likes to tease fans with artwork depicting major announcements. Prior expansions have been announced during Blizzcon events, and this year looks promising for players excited to move beyond Legion and level 110. Fan speculation focuses on a sea based expansion centered around Jaina Proudmoore’s origin story. This rumor may have some traction, as shown by a pirate themed Pepe release and mount codes in public test realms with cryptic names such as Seabraid Stallion. A new World of Warcraft book by Christie Golden, Before the Storm (World of Warcraft) has been announced on Amazon as well with a premiere date of May 15, 2018.

Not to be outdone, Heroes of the Storm fans are in great anticipation as well. The Blizzcon schedule shows a panel on Friday that explores new updates and gameplay changes, so fans are in for a few new announcements for Heroes of the Storm. Although there is speculation and high hopes, little has been revealed in the way of clues for this groundbreaking game. Fans are hoping for a few new characters and battlegrounds, but will be tuning in eagerly for details during the opening ceremony.

Another Blizzard masterpiece, Overwatch, has offered few clues to announcements as well. There are no drawn out teases or hidden code, but avid fans are hoping for a new map or gamemode. There are several Overwatch panels on the schedule for Blizzcon, so Blizzard Entertainment may surprise us yet! Regardless of exact announcements, Blizzard is sure to have excited fans worldwide during Blizzcon 2017 as they announce the latest and greatest in their incredible lineup.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]