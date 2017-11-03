NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Trading Jahlil Okafor For Future 2nd-Round Picks

Jahlil Okafor is currently finding his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. After the Sixers declined his option, most people expect a contract buyout and let him walk away for free. However, the Sixers remain hopeful that they could still get something in return for the former third overall pick.

Jahlil Okafor was one of the rewards that the Sixers get for trusting the process. However, since being drafted in 2015, Okafor’s fit in Philadelphia was already a big question. Two starting caliber centers, Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, were chosen before him. With the emergence of Embiid, Okafor found himself out of the Sixers’ rotation.

Okafor doesn’t want to be a Sixer anymore. He wants to be on a team who will respect him and give him the opportunity to prove himself once again. When the Sixers declined the fourth-year option on his contract, Okafor felt that it could only be a matter of time before he sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I was fine with that,” Okafor said after the announcement. “I honestly didn’t want them to pick up my option. I’ve been going through a lot since I’ve been here, so the fact that I know that at the end of the season that I’ll at least have an opportunity to play elsewhere, that’s great.”

I’m excited to see what Jahlil Okafor can offer to another team. Definitely has talent, just need a change of scenery pic.twitter.com/yEnItBsRMC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 1, 2017

The Sixers have been actively shopping Jahlil Okafor in the past months but were unable to find a trade partner. Some people believe that a contract buyout is the most logical solution to stop the drama surrounding their team. Declining his options made things more complicated for Philadelphia. Interested teams could just wait for Okafor to become an unrestricted free agent next summer rather than give up some assets.

However, according to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, the Sixers are resisting a buyout and still expecting to get something in return. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that “interest exists” for the disgruntled center, and the Sixers are willing to trade for him for future second-round picks.

A couple of second-round picks isn’t too much to give up, especially for those who know what Jahlil Okafor can contribute to their team. As of now, the Boston Celtics remain as the top destination for Okafor. The Celtics currently have a plethora of trade assets to make a deal with the Sixers. However, interest for Okafor might have increased after the Sixers lower their asking price.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]