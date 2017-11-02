NBA Trade Rumors: Suns’ Eric Bledsoe To Pistons For Reggie Jackson & NBA Draft Pick Considered

The NBA trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns’ guard Eric Bledsoe have been plentiful ever since the offseason and now a new deal is among the ongoing speculation. One of the recent deals that has been mentioned could involve Bledsoe heading to the Detroit Pistons which might help bolster an already talented roster. Will Phoenix finally get rid of their headache and will Detroit add more talent to their lineup? Here are the latest details on the proposed trade which has yet to go through but was offered by Detroit to Phoenix.

If the teams can find a way to work things out, Eric Bledsoe could be headed to the Pistons. According to Basketball Insiders on Thursday, league sources told them that the Detroit Pistons were interested in bringing Eric Bledsoe to Motor City. They reportedly offered the Phoenix Suns their star guard Reggie Jackson along with a draft pick to bring Bledsoe to Detroit. However, the Pistons are said to have turned down that particular deal. That adds the Pistons to a short list of teams interested in Bledsoe which has also included the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks. So far, no deals have gone through and Bledsoe still remains a part of the Phoenix Suns’ roster.

For the current NBA season, Bledsoe is the third-highest scorer on the Phoenix Suns’ roster, averaging 15.7 points per game. He’s also tallying 2.3 rebounds, three assists, and just over a steal per game in about 28 minutes of time on the court per outing. He’s been listed as “out” for his status with the team ever since the publicly requested trade that he made. Bledsoe scored a season-high 28 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers back on October 20 with a 10-for-18 shooting performance but has only appeared in the team’s first three games of the season.

During the offseason, Bledsoe was mentioned quite a bit when it came to the ongoing saga of former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving. After Irving asked to be traded by the Cavs, several NBA trade rumors popped up that indicated Bledsoe might be traded to the Cavs for the All-Star guard. However, Irving ended up in a blockbuster deal where he went to the Boston Celtics with the Cavs receiving Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a draft pick next year.

Other rumored deals involving Eric Bledsoe have come up over the past several weeks as the 2017-18 NBA season has been underway. Those previously mentioned deals included a proposed trade with the New York Knicks involving center Willy Hernangomez and the No. 8 draft pick Frank Ntilikina, as well as a deal with the Nuggets involving Kenneth Faried and Emmanuel Mudiay. With Bledsoe currently sitting out his team’s games, it’s become clear that he’ll be traded once the team finds the best deal they feel they can get.

It’s also mentioned that despite the deal not working out for the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. A possibility of a third team being included in the NBA trade could make things work in a more satisfactory manner for all teams involved.

