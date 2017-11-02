San Diego Sonic Boom: Earthquake, Military Blast Or Camp Pendleton Explosion? Sound Leaves Residents Wondering

Some sort of mysterious boom and shaking has rattled San Diego residents, who are turning to social media to try and figure out what happened to cause a loud noise. According to RT.com, a loud noise was heard in San Diego, coupled with reports of earthquake-like shaking on Thursday, November 2. San Diego residents are reporting shaking that seemed different than an earthquake, and the U.S. Geological Survey has not reported an earthquake in the San Diego area, but seismic activity was confirmed, reports RT.com.

Not only did San Diego residents report hearing the boom, but people as far away as Tijuana, Mexico, reported hearing the noise. Some folks noted that the loud explosion sounded just like the sonic booms that they were familiar with when military planes depart the area. Twitter users are reporting that the loud boom made their windows rattle, but did not cause the ground to move.

According to NBC San Diego, the mysterious boom in San Diego did indeed cause the ground to shake beneath the feet of some people in the area, at least the ground in front of Monte Vista High School, where the shaking was described as an earthquake. Planes that fly so fast they reach supersonic speeds could indeed create a sonic boom, but the timing of the boom wasn’t within the normal flight operations scheduled, which generally don’t start until noon or later.

DEVELOPING: Mysterious 'Boom' & Shaking Rocks San Diego, USGS Says No Earthquake Detected – https://t.co/Puy4o1kzWg pic.twitter.com/tq73S902bi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2017

The San Diego boom has caused concern, especially as residents are unclear as to the source of the sound. If not an earthquake, the boom is causing concern on social media with debate over whether or not the boom was an accident or a blast at Camp Pendleton, the nearby Marine Corps base. NBC San Diego reports that there was a training session at Camp Pendleton that was planned for Thursday, but mortar fire was not the source of the boom.

San Diego Police are looking into what could have possibly caused the boom, while the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has reported that they have no idea what could have caused such a loud noise.

