Explosive New Book: Hillary Stole Election From Sanders, Handed It To Trump

An explosive new book claims that Hillary Clinton gave away the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump by stealing it from Bernie Sanders.

The book, Hack: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House, is written by Donna Brazile, who served as interim chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

Brazile details how she discovered a document that showed Hillary Clinton had taken complete control of the Democratic National Committee finances and messages long before the first caucuses and primaries were held.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came close to toppling the frontrunner, but he never had a chance, according to the Brazile book.

The man who eventually won the election, Donald Trump, made the same claim in a May 18, 2016 tweet.

“Bernie Sanders is being treated very badly by the Democrats. The system is rigged against him. Many of his disenfranchised fans are for me.”

Post-election polling proved a significant number of Sanders supporters voted for Trump, but more did not bother to vote at all.

In an excerpt of her book printed today in Politico, Brazile said that when she took over the Democratic National Committee on an interim basis shortly after Wikileaks revelations that indicated former Chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz had stacked the deck against Sanders’ insurgent campaign, she promised Sanders she would get to the bottom of what was going on.

Brazile said she stepped into a situation that was far worse than she anticipated. The national committee had little money and what money it had was being strictly controlled by Hillary Clinton’s national campaign committee.

Brazile received indications that the Clinton campaign was hoarding money that should have been going to state committees to help down ballot candidates. The Clinton campaign had complete control over money, strategy, message and choice of top party officials.

Brazile was unable to issue a press release without the permission of the Clinton headquarters in Brooklyn.

The smoking gun came when Brazile unearthed an August 2015 document that allowed the Clinton campaign to run the national committee in exchange for its help in paying off party debt that had been allowed to remain unpaid because of inaction by Wasserman Schultz and slow repayment by President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, according to Brazile.

Brazile’s book marks the first time that one of the Democratic Party’s veteran power brokers has given voice to criticisms from Sanders supporters that Hillary Clinton’s coronation was a foregone conclusion even before the 2016 primary season started.

It also appears to provide corroborating evidence to a federal class action lawsuit by Sanders supporters who claim the Democratic National Committee committed fraud when it claimed neutrality in the Clinton-Sanders race while it was supporting Clinton’s candidacy from the beginning.

In an April 25 hearing in that case, committee lawyers argued that the neutrality was just a “political promise” and the committee had no obligation to remain impartial.

A federal judge agreed with the committee in an August ruling and dismissed the case.

