Donald Trump Newsweek Cover: ‘Snakes On A Plane’ Image Getting Raves On Twitter

A Donald Trump Newsweek cover is getting raves on Twitter for depicting the president and his administrative officials as “snakes on a plane.” Many think it’s a great cover and a few even wondered what took the magazine so long to come up with this one!

The news publication posted an image of its latest cover on social media Thursday morning. It shows a government plane with President Trump superimposed on the top throwing money into the air with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sitting behind him tossing a few dollars in the sky. Ivanka Trump is next in line with Education Secretary Nancy DeVos at the end throwing some money into the air as well. The Newsweek cover has a subtitle at the bottom reading, “Trump’s jet-setting White House may be the most corrupt in U.S. history.”

Newsweek‘s tweet reveals that its cover story is about Donald Trump’s presidency consisting of first-class kleptocrats. One of the first comments to the tweeted image was a big thank you to the magazine for doing what other publications should do by “calling it what it is.” Others remarked that it’s hard to believe no one saw the Trump administration would amount to being a corrupt leadership. Some predict that the magazine cover will be a best-selling issue. Another joked that the “swamp has gone airborne.”

The magazine did a run down of those who’ve taken part in the most “Disgusting Displays of Wealth.” Several administrative officials accused of abusing traveling privileges and overusing government funds at the taxpayers’ expense. Among the worst offenders in the allegations belong to Mnuchin, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. All are millionaires and have reportedly cost America millions in unnecessary costs, especially when it comes to air travel.

New cover story: Trump is leading the most corrupt administration in U.S. history, one of first-class kleptocrats https://t.co/3KUQGPiOFR pic.twitter.com/wKvs93XsJ0 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 2, 2017

Zephyr Teachout, a law professor at Fordham University and author of Corruption in America: From Benjamin Franklin’s Snuff Box to Citizens United, tells Newsweek that Donald Trump’s “presidency and administration” is the most corrupt one the nation has ever had. When asked why so many of Trump’s cabinet members repeat the same mistakes so often, she compares power to stupidity.

“Power and stupidity are close companions,” says Teachout. “They are actually living in a world in which they can’t see the ways in which they are being corrupted. You’re so powerful that you don’t even understand that a chartered flight isn’t a right.”

What do you think of the Donald Trump Newsweek cover?

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]