A story published in mid-October by the Inquisitr reported on rumors and gossip regarding the Pussycat Dolls and founder Robin Antin, alleging that the popular music group was a “prostitution ring.”

While Inquisitr writers did not present said rumors as fact, instead presenting them as attributed quotes, the Inquisitr’s management and editorial staff would like to officially retract this story in full and apologize to Robin Antin for any duress she endured as a result of these repeated rumors.