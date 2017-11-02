The Lion Queen: Beyonce’s Comeback Role Is Nala In Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake

Queen of Pop Beyonce is extending the reach of her reign to the movie world as she reveals her role in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the 1994-hit animated movie, The Lion King. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is set for release on June 19, 2019,

The Formation singer has confirmed on her verified Facebook page that she will be playing the female lead character Nala, the lioness who is the love interest of the film’s protagonist, Simba. Prior to her confirmation, Disney Company has already posted the official cast lineup of the film remake.

Leading the pride is Donald Glover who will lend voice to Simba’s character. Glover’s involvement no longer comes as a surprise since it has been announced in February alongside James Earl Jones’ return, who is reprising his role from the 1994 animated film as Mufasa, BBC reported.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen team up as the comic sidekicks Timon and Pumba, respectively. Chiwetel Ejiofor will give life to Scar, the deceptive and villainous member of the pride. British comedian John Oliver has also been cast as Zazu, the hornbill voiced by Rowan Atkinson in the animated film.

Completing the cast are Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Kani as Rafiki, Eric Andre as Azizi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, and Keegan Michael-Key as Kamari. JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright-Joseph will portray the young Simba and young Nala, respectively.

Director Jon Favreau will be directing The Lion King live-action remake and plans to bring in a new take on the now classic animated film. His vision is to create a visual retelling of its iconic story using “pioneering filmmaking techniques.”

Favreau is also happy with the cast and crew, saying, “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life.”

The 1994 The Lion King raked in $968 million at the global box office making it one of highest grossing animated film of all time, popularized numerous songs like “Circles Of Life,” and spawned a successful and long-running Broadway show.

Aside from the subliminal challenges from the original film’s success, Glover and Beyonce also have to top Disney’s monumental success in the Beauty and the Beast live-action remake, which has made more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]