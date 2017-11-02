Poll: Nearly Half Of Americans Think Donald Trump Committed Crime In Presidential Campaign

Nearly half of all respondents in a new national poll think President Donald Trump himself broke the law during his stunning 2016 presidential victory.

In addition, just 30 percent of Americans in the ABC News/Washington Post survey feel that all the alleged wrongdoing committed during his campaign ended with the three people recently charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s still ongoing investigation into collusion with Russian officials.

Researchers also found that 58 percent of voters approve of the way Mueller has conducted his investigation and nearly seven in 10 (68 percent) support his filing of charges against Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and one of his associates.

Pollsters also found just 37 percent of voters think Trump has been forthcoming and fully cooperative with the probe, compared to 51 percent who feel differently.

While the numbers are largely splintered around partisan lines, researchers also found that only 36 percent of working-class whites, 34 percent of rural Americans and 30 percent of conservatives now admit it’s likely Trump committed some crime in rising to the White House.

Overall, 80 percent of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 supporters are now convinced Trump broke the law in riding to victory, and 58 percent of those who voted for others or not at all are likely convinced.

By comparison, only two-thirds of Republicans are still convinced Trump is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation. The bad news doesn’t end there for the still newly minted administration.

Trump’s approval rating in a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll dipped to an all-time low of just 38 percent, spurring nearly half of voters to now want their 2018 vote in the upcoming midterm elections to serve as a stern message to the White House that they want greater Democratic oversight.

Overall 58 percent of respondents indicated they now stand in disapproval of the job Trump has done over his first nine months in the Oval Office.

In addition, 46 percent of respondents indicated they would like to see more Democrats empowered as a form of greater checks and balances.

Researchers found Trump’s support among independent voters has particularly waned, with just 34 percent of independents now approving of his performance, down seven points from just over a month ago when the poll was last taken.

In addition, Trump’s support among whites without a college degree also appears to be souring, falling from 58 to 51 percent over that same timeframe. Trump’s 38 percent support represents the lowest levels in modern times for a president at this stage of his presidency.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]