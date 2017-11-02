Watch Houston Astros 2017 World Series Parade Online: Live Streaming, Route, Date, & Time

The Houston Astros will celebrate their MLB Championship with a 2017 World Series parade for their fans everywhere. On Wednesday evening, the Astros were able to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 5-1 Game 7. That victory gave Houston their first-ever World Series win in the history of the franchise. That gives their fans in the area plenty of reason to head out to watch the parade and help the team with their big celebration. Here are all of the details for the route, as well as the date, time, and how to watch the Houston Astros’ parade live streaming online.

An ESPN report earlier on Thursday indicated that the official Astros 2017 World Series parade will be held on Friday, November 3rd. The World Series parade will have a start time of 2 p.m. Central Time or 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Streets in the parade route’s area will be closed as of 1 p.m. local time. Those concerned over the parking situation can check out Downtown Houston website for available parking spots. The official parade route is set to begin at Smith at Lamar. From there, it will head north on Smith, go east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith before ending at Lamar. The parade rally celebration will take place at City Hall.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke of the upcoming celebration and what it means for the people of Houston.

“It’s a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history. As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form.”

The expectation is that the parade will feature the team showing off their shiny World Series trophy. That will include one of the team’s biggest stars, George Springer, who won the Willie Mays MVP Award for his performance throughout the seven games, as well as Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, and other team members. Also appearing in the parade celebration on Friday will be team owner Jim Crane, team manager A.J. Hinch, the team mascot, local officials, and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Here's the route for the @astros World Series parade tomorrow. Begins at 2 p.m. but get down there early!-> https://t.co/UNYTp1qDSy #KHOU 11 pic.twitter.com/E1lVLGHr82 — KHOU 11 Sports (@KHOUSports) November 2, 2017

There will be local television coverage of the big event for Houston area fans which could include ABC 13. As of this report, ESPN hasn’t indicated live coverage of the parade at the time slot, but they could very well cut into their regular programming for a live look in. The official Major League Baseball website may have national coverage and a live stream, as shown below.

The MLB Network will provide nationally televised coverage of the event for cable and satellite subscribers with the channel on their service. Fans will be able to watch the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series parade live streaming online, though. The MLB.com website will have a free live streaming feed as the event takes place.

