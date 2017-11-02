Daylight Saving Time 2017 Clock Change Sunday — Social Media Users Plan For That Fall-Back Extra Hour

Finally, the end of Daylight Saving Time for 2017 is almost here. When this weekend rolls around it will mark the last time you will have to change your clock during 2017 due to the Daylight Saving Time. The clock will change back to Standard Time, which the U.S. will follow until March when Daylight Saving Time kicks in again. The folks Europe got their extra hour of sleep last Sunday morning as the U.K.’s Daylight Saving Time program ends a week earlier than the U.S. every year.

When you change the clocks or fall back an hour on Sunday, November 5, in the U.S., you will be following Standard Time once again, which this nation does every year from the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday in March. The rest of the year, or for the majority of the year, the clocks follow the Daylight Saving Time program.

In the fast-paced world that we live in today an hour isn’t a great deal of time, but an extra hour of sleep is a welcome perk to many folks when the clocks change in the fall for the end of Daylight Saving Time. According to Twitter users, sleeping-in for that extra hour is a luxury many are looking forward to.

When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2017? https://t.co/f8n9UBoQlG pic.twitter.com/odXFpQYcec — Mercury News (@mercnews) November 2, 2017

As AL.com reports, the time change in the fall causes a change in the sunlight hours.

“There will be more light in the morning with darkness coming sooner in the afternoon” when Daylight Saving Time ends each year. Still, there’s that perk of an hour extra sleep. While “sleep” would probably be the big winner if you polled the masses about their plans for that extra hour when the clocks fall back on Sunday, there are other more productive activities people have planned. As seen below.

shoutout to daylight saving time for giving me an extra hour to study for my midterm this weekend ???????????????? you a real one — ㅤㅤ???????? (@afycsostyIes) November 2, 2017

The upcoming end of Daylight Saving Time means an extra hour sleep and some household chores for the wise around… https://t.co/sRSpwHC8pW — Southeast Patch (@SoutheastPatch) November 1, 2017

Some folks consider that extra hour to sleep a luxury and others, like the post below, find it “crucial.”

I'm more excited for daylight saving time than I was for Halloween. Extra 1 hour of sleep crucial — Daniel Puente (@danielp0816) November 1, 2017

Daylight saving time ends overnight and the clocks go back: what's the best way to spend that "extra hour" we get? — HarperCollins NZ (@HarperNZ) April 1, 2017

If you think Halloween is the best night of the year, just wait until daylight saving time this weekend when you get an extra hour of sleep. — ||????livia|| (@olivia_maybe) October 31, 2017

There are plenty of people advocating for Daylight Saving Time change to be abolished altogether, with some wanting to see the clock stay year-round on the time set during Daylight Saving Time. Others want the clocks to go back to Standard Time, as it will on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 2 a.m. According to the New Haven Register, while the folks in Connecticut will see the Daylight Saving Time program end just like the rest of the country, there’s a move on to see this clock change twice a year come to a halt.

Connecticut Representative Kurt Vail (R-Stafford Springs) introduced legislation earlier this year that “would have Connecticut stay on daylight savings time and switch to the Atlantic Time Zone.” Massachusetts already had a vote on keeping Daylight Saving Time year round and it passed. On Wednesday, a commission in Massachusetts voted to recommend moving to year-round daylight savings time, but this is contingent upon the other northeastern states being on board to do this.

[Featured Image by ONYXprj /Shutterstock]