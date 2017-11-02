Ivanka Trump Needed A Minimum Of 21 White House Staffers For A One-Hour Event

Preparations for getting Ivanka Trump on stage is no simple task. While First Lady Melania Trump’s White House is credited for cutting her staff, how does it look for the first daughter?

Newsweek published an expose on one particular event that Ivanka Trump appeared for and what was expected of her White House staff to pull every moment off without a hitch. Nothing has been written about those serving President Donald Trump’s daughter and special assistant in the West Wing until now.

The news outlet reveals that a cache of hundreds of emails obtained from the Department of Education (DOE) through the Freedom of Information Act shows what just one brief event required of Ivanka Trump’s government employees. An event held in March at the Air and Space Museum in March had a minimum of 21 employees and 150 email correspondences for Ivanka’s appearance. The event was about the administration’s agenda for science, technology engineering, and math (STEM) for girls. The majority of the audience was made up of African Americans and local students, and the event included a screening of the film Hidden Figures. There were also remarks from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and NASA astronaut, Kathryn Hire.

Newsweek notes that the emails were obtained by the nonprofit American Oversight. It illustrates how the number of staff hours, preparations, and emails it takes to get Ivanka Trump on stage at any event in Washington. It’s characterized as “an exercise in theatrical production and people-management skills, what with the squads of coat-brushing, purse-holding, door-opening flunkies fighting for face time.”

Ivanka Trump has an army of White House employees scrambling to address her every need https://t.co/2xK1lCj61G pic.twitter.com/Woz5fhpiw6 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 2, 2017

The emails also revealed a great deal of what Ivanka’s staff spent their time doing, such as how she’s portrayed on social media, studying seating charts, and obtaining a floor map of the STEM event. A lot of commotion over when Ivanka would arrive and depart was involved as well, “presumably to control contact” with an “open or closed press.”

The information shows this is merely for one small event, but it depicts how many people Ivanka had “scrambling” for her. The event revealed in this expose was no longer than 30 minutes in total, and it was before she was made an official employee, but “high-ranking DOE staff were happy to oblige,” according to the report. It was a day later that Ivanka Trump was given an official title as special assistant to the President of the United States.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]