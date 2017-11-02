The New $2 Million Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra Has Been Revealed

Every year, Victoria’s Secret reveals a new Fantasy Bra worth over a million dollars. Yesterday, a new $2 million design debuted and was modeled by Angel Lais Ribeiro.

The multi-million dollar bra is revealed ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show each year, where it will later appear on the glittery runway. Every year, a different Angel is chosen to showcase the bra, and five-time VS Fashion Show veteran, Lais Ribeiro, is the lucky lady this time around.

The new Fantasy Bra has over 600 carats, according to Us Weekly, and was designed by renowned jeweler Mouawad. It’s aptly named the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra and took over 350 hours to make.

The bra includes 600 different gems, made up mostly of diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz. The gems are set in 18 karat gold, which is set on a Dream Angel Demi Bra.

Ribeiro was ecstatic when she found out she had been chosen to wear the coveted Fantasy Bra. The model became an official Angel last year and admits donning the bra is a “dream come true.”

Ribeiro was surprised with the honor during a fitting for the upcoming fashion show. The model was immediately met with tears, and pure shock took over her face. She promised she would rock the Fantasy Bra in the upcoming show. The 27-year-old mom still can’t believe the epic surprise, which you can watch here.

✨Putting on the glitz as we celebrate @laisribeiro & the 2017 #VSFantasyBra. Click link in bio to shop her look! #VSFashionShow A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

The bra was a perfect fit and needed no alterations. Ribeiro made sure to video chat with her entire family right after finding out the news.

The first Fantasy Bra made its debut in 1996 and was modeled by icon Claudia Schiffer. The bra was valued around $1 million and never made it to the runway. Gisele Bundchen wore the most expensive Fantasy Bra to date in 2000, which totaled $15 million. The Red Hot Fantasy Bra hasn’t been topped in over 17 years.

Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, Karolina Kurkova, and Alessandra Ambrosio have all worn a Fantasy Bra multiple times. Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, Miranda Kerr, Marisa Miller, Selita Ebanks, Daniela Pestova, and Claudia Schiffer were the lucky ladies chosen to wear it once.

The Fantasy Bra will hit the runway on November 18 during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on CBS.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]