‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Update Uncaps Xbox One Framerate Too, Tweaks Daily Challenges And More

Epic Games delivered another update to Fortnite: Battle Royale Thursday morning to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC full of fixes and tweaks for the multiplayer shooter. One of the included changes is bringing back the uncapped framerate for the PS4 and PS4 Pro. However, Microsoft’s console got in on the action too, perhaps in anticipation of the Xbox One X launch next week.

Fortnite: Battle Royale patch 1.8.1 is available to download on all platforms following its release and a server update Thursday morning. Epic Games touched gameplay, performance, the user interface, daily challenges, controller, and more with this update.

One of the changes includes the option to uncap the framerate from the “Game” tab in the options menus. While this was advertised for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, it is available for the Xbox One as well.

The game is capped by default to run at 30 frames per second on consoles. Players can now allow the game to run over that limit, but there’s a drawback Epic Games warns about. Fortnite: Battle Royale may experience higher input lag and inconsistent performance while playing with the “Uncap Framerate” option turned on.

I played a couple of quick Fortnite: Battle Royale matches on the Xbox One with the “Uncap Framerate” option turned on and did not immediately notice any negative impact. It may take additional testing to find issues, but it could be Epic Games’ performance optimizations offset any negative effects.

Performance is one area where Epic Games continues to attempt to make improvements with every Fortnite: Battle Royale update released. The latest patch improves light showdown rendering on consoles and PC, particularly around Greasy Grove on Xbox One. Additionally, character animations have been improved, along with the loading of assets.

Meanwhile, players should notice they can no longer drink Slurp Juice while running nor will they hold on to the benefits of Slurp Juice after drinking it in the Fortnite: Battle Royale pre-game phase.

The ability to mute annoying team members in Squads and Duos mode has also been added. In-game voice chat was recently added, but that also opened the gates to some players abusing it. PS4 and PC players can mute others from the Options menu while Xbox One players can do so by selecting the offending person’s Xbox LIVE profile.

Another notable change is how Daily Challenges are scored in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Epic Games was fiddling around to find the sweet spot for the challenges and made the following changes.

Play Matches – Increased from 3 to 5

Shotgun Eliminations – Decreased from 5 to 4

Pistol Eliminations – Decreased from 5 to 3

SMG Eliminations- Decreased from 5 to 2

Sniper Eliminations – Decreased from 5 to 1

Humorously, the “Eliminate Squad Players” challenge was renamed to “Eliminate opponents in squad mode.” Some players must have taken that to mean team killing was okay.

[Featured Image by Epic Games]